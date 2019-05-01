Dana Group International Investments Ltd - Directorate Changes

Dana Group International Investments Limited

("DANA" or the "Company")

Changes of Directorate



DANA, the Dubai-based real property investment company, announces the following changes to its Board of Directors, which are effective immediately:

Mr. Nawaf Qassim Shahin Abdullah ("Nawaf Shahin") joins the Board of DANA as a Director and Chief Executive Officer. Mr. Nawaf Shahin (Emirati, aged 34) began his business career at Sama Dubai, a subsidiary of Dubai Holding. Sama Dubai is engaged in the development of large-scale, mixed-use real estate developments. From 2009, Mr. Nawaf Shahin has been involved with two UAE-based private equity investment companies, Investment House in Dubai and, for over six years, with Al Thmar Investments in Dubai as Project Director. In addition to transactions in the real property sector, Mr. Nawaf Shahin has been responsible for investment projects in the contracting, industrial, mining, trading, services and food and beverage sectors.

Alongside his commercial responsibilities, since 2016 Mr. Nawaf Shahin has been a member of the Board of the Riding for the Disabled Association of Dubai ("RDAD"). RDAD is a charitable organisation which offers disabled children and young persons the opportunity to enjoy the therapeutic and recreational benefits of horse riding.

Mr. Nawaf Shahin holds a Higher Diploma in E-Business Management and a Bachelor of Arts in Business Administration from the Higher Colleges of Technology in Dubai and a Master's degree in Business Administration from the Canadian University of Dubai.

Mr. Mustafa Saifuddin, FCA, will be leaving the Board of the Company to pursue new business opportunities. I thank Mr. Mustafa for his contributions to the Company as Group Financial Controller and, more recently, as Director and CEO; my colleagues join me in wishing him all success in the future. The Board is delighted to welcome Mr. Nawaf Shahin and looks forward to working with him to develop future investment and revenue-generation opportunities for the benefit of DANA and its shareholders.

Mohammad Firas Baba,

Chairman,

Dubai, 1st May 2019



This announcement has been made after due and careful enquiry; the Directors of the Company accept responsibility for its content.

Regulatory announcement ends.