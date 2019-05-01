

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Spirent Communications Plc (SPT.L, SPM), a communications technology company, reported Wednesday that its trading performance is in line with plan, with higher earnings and revenue in the first quarter. Looking ahead, the Board said it remains confident in delivering further strategic progress in the year, and maintained outlook.



In its trading Update for the period from January 1 to March 31, the company reported positive momentum in the first quarter. The order pipeline remains robust and order intake showed solid growth.



The company as usual expects a weighting to the second half of the year, with the usual uptick in the final quarter.



In Networks & Security segment, the company projects robust demand for GPS positioning products.



Eric Hutchinson, Chief Executive Officer, said, 'The year has started well with continued revenue and profit growth compared to the same period in 2018. Our pipeline remains robust, our market leading technologies, appropriate R&D investment and strong customer relationships continue to underpin our plans to support growth.'



As announced earlier, Eric Updyke has been appointed as the new Chief Executive Officer from today.



