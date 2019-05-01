Researchers from the Laboratory of Renewable Energy Science and Engineering at Switzerland's Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne have developed a device which they say could "provide a pathway for device scalability aimed towards the large scale deployment of photo-electrochemical hydrogen production".Scientists at the Ecole Polytechnique Federale de Lausanne (EPFL) have developed a device to directly convert sunlight into hydrogen. By integrating a solar concentrator and smart thermal management system, the Swiss team says its device can achieve a stable 17% solar power-to-hydrogen conversion ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...