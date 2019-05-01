The "Oral Products Now Subject To Enforcement: Spain Market Report" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The authors study of the Spanish CBD market found that, according to Google Trends, there is a lot of interest in CBD in Spain but it is not as popular as found to be in other countries.

Currently, CBD products made for oral consumption are the subject of enforcement action by the Spanish Agency for Consumption, Food Safety and Nutrition. The author found 59% of all products to be unavailable either taken off the shelves or listed as sold out and head-shops and grow-shops are currently the primary retail channel for CBD.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Products and categories

4. Pricing and CBD content

5. Brands

6. Methodology

Companies Mentioned

Cannamor

CBD Cure

Cibdol

Endoca

Enecta

Google



Harmony

myCBD

Plant of Life

Royal Queen Seeds

Sensi Seeds

