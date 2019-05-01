The "THC Content Limited: Spain Regulatory Snapshot" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the latest look at CBD regulations in Spain, the author finds hemp growing is allowed under strict control, but CBD may only be extracted from plant fibre and seeds.

All CBD finished products must contain less than 0.2% THC content, and CBD isolate is permitted to be sold, but CBD-rich flower is not. All CBD food products, including oils, are subject to general food safety legislation, but are unlikely to be considered food supplements.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Planting and growing

3. Extraction, manufacture, import and export

4. Finished products: CBD isolate and flowers

5. Edibles, oils and supplements

6. Topicals and creams

7. Vape and e-liquid

8. Relevant laws

