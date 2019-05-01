The "Zero Tolerance On THC Content: UK Regulatory Snapshot" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

In the overview of the regulatory landscape in the United Kingdom its found that the UK is one of Europe's largest CBD markets, with products sold in high street retail and large supermarket chains.

However, growing and extracting CBD in the UK is very restricted and the UK operates a zero-tolerance policy for THC content in CBD products, meaning proof is required that all products are 0% THC.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Planting and growing

3. Extraction, manufacture, import and export

4. Finished products: CBD isolate and flower

5. Edibles, oils and supplements

6. Topicals and creams

7. Vape and e-liquid

8. Relevant laws and regulations

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/72ws8u

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20190501005421/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

Related Topics: E-Cigarettes