This report focuses on CBD consumer choices and behaviours in the UK, based on our survey conducted in December 2018. This is the second report, which focuses on the respondents we identified as using CBD, which make up a sample size of 714 people.

This report aims to better understand product choices, purchase channels, reasons for using CBD and spending on CBD products.

Key Topics Covered:

1. Executive summary

2. Introduction

3. Brand awareness

4. Product usage

5. General purchase channels

6. Motivation for use

7. Average spend

8. Trust

9. Interest in novel products

