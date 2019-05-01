BizClik Media Announces the Publication of the May Issue of Business Chief USA

NORWICH, England, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- BizClik Media, the innovative-focused Norfolk-based digital media firm, has published its latest issue of the USA edition of Business Chief . This month's magazine explores the digital transformation stories of some of the United States' leading companies.

This month's lead story features Scott Rice, Chief Information Officer at Sprint. Called the 'comeback kid' of the telecommunications industry, Sprint is currently in the middle of an ambitious five-year turnaround plan to cut costs, invests billions in its network and deliver a truly superior customer experience. Editor Laura Mullan sits down to speak with Rice about the company's journey.

"In some ways, our past is really informing our future," Rice reflects. "Sprint has a legacy of doing things not only to survive but to thrive. We've struggled for many years, so we knew that if we wanted to compete, we had to focus quickly on digitizing our applications. Our customers now experience better service through digitization, because they have more choice and it is much more convenient."

Alliant Credit Union is a Chicago-headquartered not-for-profit financial cooperative with 450,000 members and over $11bn in assets. Business Chief sat down with CEO Dave Mooney to discuss the company's digital transformation journey aimed at drawing in new customers, investing "heavily in both infrastructure and online and mobile banking services."

This month's City Focus explores Seattle, home to some of America's largest tech conglomerates and some of its most vibrant tech startups. Featuring in the May issue's Top Ten are the country's leading business schools.

Also in this issue are Business Chief's in-depth features on Affinity Plus Federal Credit Union, Anheuser-Busch InBev, Vantage Drilling, Danone, TC Transcontinental and TE Connectivity.

Media Contact:

Harry Menear, Editor in Chief, Business Chief North America

+44 (0)1603 217 576

Email: harry.menear@bizclik.com