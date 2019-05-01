Widen Enterprises: Widen and WNDYR Partner to Simplify Martech Integrations

WNDYR to provide comprehensive integration deployment services for Widen's digital asset management (DAM) customers

LONDON and DALLAS, May 01, 2019 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Widen and WNDYR today announced a partnership to simplify martech integrations for companies that use Widen's digital asset management (DAM) platform. As Widen's full-service integration deployment partner, WNDYR will handle managed and custom integrations. The partnership will improve the speed, quality, and variety of martech integrations available to Widen customers.



By one estimate, the average enterprise uses 91 martech services (https://chiefmartec.com/2017/06/average-enterprise-uses-91-marketing-cloud-services/) and can choose among more than 7,000 platforms (https://chiefmartec.com/2019/04/marketing-technology-landscape-supergraphic-2019/). Marketing departments struggle to connect content, data, and workflows across these systems.

To enable clients to overcome this challenge, Widen developed more than 40 integrations that enable Widen users to access their photos, videos, images, and other creative assets within their various martech platforms. The Widen and WNDYR partnership will meet client demand for custom integrations and quicker deployments.

WNDYR is a professional services company that manages software implementations and integrations for leading technology companies. Well-versed in Widen's platform, WNDYR's team is equipped to implement martech stacks using DAM as the central content repository.

"We partnered with WNDYR because we're confident that they can help our clients build seamless martech stacks," said Widen CEO, Matthew Gonnering. "This partnership takes Widen's offering to the next level by adding integration deployment services to an already stellar mix of strategic consulting and professional services."



Widen will continue to offer professional services in strategic, software, and integration project consulting and will pass the baton to WNDYR for managed and custom integrations. Popular integrations developed by WNDYR will span customer relationship management, marketing automation, project management, content marketing, e-commerce, product information, sales enablement, social media management, and more.

"In today's world of fast technology and throw-away mindsets, it is not often that you encounter a company, executives, and teams who value and fully embrace long-term thinking," said WNDYR CEO, Claire Haidar. "Our partnership with Widen takes the WNDYR vision, which is centered on empowering individuals in work, and enhances it with their technology. Widen's ability to continually adapt and meet the customer where they are makes them a partner we not only respect but really enjoy collaborating with daily."

Integrated platforms automatically sync with Widen's platform, ensuring that DAM administrators can continue to govern image rights, permissions, security, and metadata. DAM users will be able to find the content they need, when they need it, where they need it.

For a list of available integrations, please visit https://www.widen.com/integrations (https://www.widen.com/integrations).

About Widen

Widen builds high-performing software that empowers organizations to create compelling, meaningful, and measurable digital experiences. Focused on service and fueled by a global community of users, Widen has the highest customer loyalty in the digital asset management (DAM) industry. Its platform spans across brand management, content lifecycle management, and creative management, serving 500,000+ people at over 600 influential brands around the world. Customers include Dyson, YMCA, Energizer, Pepsi, Zeiss, Carnival Cruise Line, Yankee Candle and many more.

With more than 70 years of service experience, Widen is the company that does what it says, striving to be the best part of its customers' day, every day. To learn more about Widen, visit www.widen.com (http://www.widen.com).

About WNDYR

WNDYR is a team of solution designers and implementation consultants helping organizations relook at the way they work. We operate globally with a concentration of teams in EMEA, Australia, and the U.S.

By choosing WNDYR, you will be making a choice to live inside the science of change with people who are passionate about accelerating humans at work. For more info on how to unlock your team's human capital, visit us at www.wndyr.com (http://www.wndyr.com).

Contact: