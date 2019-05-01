

CANBERA (dpa-AFX) - Australian stocks rose on Wednesday, while those in New Zealand ended lower as most major Asian markets remained closed for holidays.



Investors kept a close eye on the latest events in Venezuela amid mass protests against the government.



Traders also eyed the U.S. Federal Reserve's monetary policy decision due later in the day, though no change in policy is expected in interest rate policy.



A day before the policy decision, U.S. President Donald Trump urged the central bank to slash interest rates by as much as a full percentage point.



'Our Federal Reserve has incessantly lifted interest rates, even though inflation is very low, and instituted a very big dose of quantitative tightening,' Trump said in a post on Twitter.



He added, 'We have the potential to go up like a rocket if we did some lowering of rates, like one point, and some quantitative easing.'



Australian markets ended notably higher as energy stocks recouped losses from the previous session and ANZ Banking Group met expectations with a $3.5 billion cash profit in the first half.



The benchmark S&P/ASX 200 index climbed 50.40 points or 0.80 percent to 6,375.90 while the All Ordinaries index ended 0.75 percent higher at 6,466.50.



Lender ANZ rallied 2.8 percent as it reported a 2 per cent rise in cash profit from continuing operations for the first half, despite tighter lending and lower home loan demand.



National Australia Bank advanced 1.7 percent ahead of its half year earnings due on Thursday. Commonwealth Bank rose 1.3 percent and Westpac added 2.3 percent.



Mining heavyweights BHP and Rio Tinto eked out modest gains, helped by an uptick in commodity prices while smaller rival Fortescue Metals Group gained 2.1 percent.



Energy stocks such as Oil Search, Santos and Woodside Petroleum ended flat with a positive bias after crude oil prices rose overnight. Origin Energy shares jumped as much as 3.9 percent.



On the data front, the latest survey from the Australian Industry Group showed that the manufacturing sector in the country continued to expand in April, and at a faster rate.



New Zealand shares fell, with the benchmark S&P/NZX 50 index ending down 47.41 points or 0.47 percent at 9,966.42 after the release of disappointing jobs data.



Jobs growth was negative in the first quarter and wages growth missed expectations, boosting expectations for a rate cut when the Reserve Bank of New Zealand meets on May 8.



The unemployment rate nudged lower, reflecting a fall in the number of people employed and a rise in the working-age population.



Consumer-staple stocks ended mixed, with heavyweight A2 Milk falling 2.2 percent while Synlait Milk gained 1 percent.



U.S. stocks ended mixed overnight. The Dow rose 0.2 percent on the back of better-than-estimated results from Pfizer Inc. and Merck & Co. while the S&P 500 inched up marginally to hit another record high.



The tech-heavy Nasdaq Composite declined 0.8 percent as Google's parent Alphabet tumbled on a revenue miss.



