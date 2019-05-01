IT Revolution Announces Program Agenda for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019

Business and technology leaders from BAE Systems, Deloitte, Nike, Sky Betting and Gaming and more added to speaker list, organizing committee unveils plans for Slack workspace, Auditors' Workshop, Lean Coffee sessions, Lightning Talks and more

PORTLAND, Oregon, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IT Revolution , the industry leader for advancing DevOps, today announced the program agenda for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/schedule/ ). Located at the InterContinental London Hotel - The O2 from 25-27 June, DevOps practitioners, technologists and business leaders from across the world will convene for three full days of immersive learning about IT transformation patterns and practices.

In addition, the 2019 program focuses on helping attendees achieve their desired outcomes by incorporating extended opportunities to network with the speakers and learn from domain experts in regards to the subject matters they care about most.

For a limited time, a 20 percent discount on registration is available for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019. To register, visit ( http://bit.ly/DOES19EUR ) and use code "LON20" at checkout before the code expires on 31 May.

"As a programming committee, we worked hard to create a high learning experience, combined with enabling exciting networking opportunities, and to create a forum for exchanging insights with some of the best practitioners and subject matter experts on the planet," said Gene Kim, founder of IT Revolution and co-author of The Phoenix Project, The DevOps Handbook and Accelerate. "I never learn as much in a short period of time as I do during the DevOps Enterprise Summit. It's the place where some of the most courageous and exciting transformation stories I have ever heard take place, and this year's conference in London is going to be the best yet."



New speakers added to the program agenda for DevOps Enterprise Summit London 2019 include:

Joe Aho , Chief Financial Officer, Compuware

, Chief Financial Officer, Compuware Mehnaaz Abidi , Director of Product Management, Nike Digital

, Director of Product Management, Nike Digital Nicole Bryan , VP, Product Development, Tasktop

, VP, Product Development, Tasktop Andy Burgin , Platform Engineer, Sky Betting & Gaming

, Platform Engineer, & Gaming Raj Fowler, Principal DevOps Consultant, BAE Systems

Yosef Levine , Managing Director, Global Technology Controls, Confidential & Privacy, Deloitte

, Managing Director, Global Technology Controls, Confidential & Privacy, Deloitte Rochelle Norton , Head of ERP, BAE Systems

, Head of ERP, BAE Systems Chris O'Malley , Chief Executive Officer, Compuware

, Chief Executive Officer, Compuware John Waters , Associate Director, Global Audit Cloud Architecture, Deloitte

In addition to experiencing the unfolding documentary of the ongoing IT transformations that leaders are helping drive in large, complex organizations, the program agenda includes different ways to learn away from the main stage:

DevOps Confessions-- At the beginning of each day, programming committee members will read anonymized stories of confessions from leaders in the DevOps community to learn about the struggles, failures and near-misses.

At the beginning of each day, programming committee members will read anonymized stories of confessions from leaders in the DevOps community to learn about the struggles, failures and near-misses. Speakers Corner-- Dedicated time and a location to ask the plenary speakers questions that go deeper on the information presented earlier that day.

Dedicated time and a location to ask the plenary speakers questions that go deeper on the information presented earlier that day. Lean Coffee -- Attendees can connect with and learn from their peers in a semi-structured format led by Dominica DeGrandis , all three days of the conference.

Attendees can connect with and learn from their peers in a semi-structured format led by , all three days of the conference. Auditors' Workshop-- An opportunity to ask an auditor everything you've wanted to in the past, but were afraid to ask. This session will be led by Yosef Levine and John Waters from Deloitte.

An opportunity to ask an auditor everything you've wanted to in the past, but were afraid to ask. This session will be led by and from Deloitte. Birds of a Feather Sessions-- More like the DevOpsDays unconference sessions, with less structure than a Lean Coffee format, these sessions are driven by specific topics that attendees want to discuss and learn about.

More like the DevOpsDays unconference sessions, with less structure than a format, these sessions are driven by specific topics that attendees want to discuss and learn about. Lightning Talks-- These are rapid-fire, must-see presentations happen from the main stage after the conference day has concluded. IT Revolution authors' book signing happens immediately afterward.

These are rapid-fire, must-see presentations happen from the main stage after the conference day has concluded. IT Revolution authors' book signing happens immediately afterward. Industry Party-- Book signing of The Unicorn Project, sponsor giveaways, food and drinks, the industry party is a great opportunity to continue conversations with fellow attendees and speakers.

Book signing of The Unicorn Project, sponsor giveaways, food and drinks, the industry party is a great opportunity to continue conversations with fellow attendees and speakers. Slack Workspace--The conference will have a shared Slack workspace for people to interact with speakers, attendees and sponsors.

For more information about DOES19 London, please visit: ( https://events.itrevolution.com/eur/ ).



About IT Revolution

IT Revolution assembles technology leaders and practitioners through publishing, events, and research. Our goal is to elevate the state of technology work, quantify the economic and human costs associated with suboptimal IT performance, and to improve the lives of technology professionals.



