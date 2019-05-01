sprite-preloader
01.05.2019 | 10:34
PR Newswire·Mehr Nachrichten von PR Newswire

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust Plc - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

London, May 1

Aberforth Smaller Companies Trust plc ("ASCOT")
The Net Asset Values ("NAVs") per Ordinary Share for the above company as at the close of business on 30 April 2019 were:-
Excluding current year Revenue = 1,402.05p
Including ALL Revenue = 1,413.00p
ASCOT has bank debt facilities available to allow gearing of up to 9.8% of Shareholders' Funds. Current gearing is 0.6%. There are currently 90,535,351 Ordinary Shares of 1p in issue.
Contact:
Michael Campbell
For and on behalf of Aberforth Partners LLP, Secretaries
Telephone: 0131 220 0733
1 May 2019

