International Montoro Resources Inc.: Montoro Receives NI 43-101 Report on Wicheeda North, B.C. Canada - Rare Earth Element (REE) Project

Wicheeda North (REE) Project, British Columbia

Further to our news release of April 11, 2019; has received the NI 43-101 Report on the Wicheeda North property located in the Cariboo Mining Division, B.C., adjoining the well-known Wicheeda rare earth mineral discovery. The Company contracted Robert A. (Bob) Lane, M.Sc., P.Geo., of Vernon, B.C. to complete an NI 43-101 Report.

Conclusions and Recommendations:

Mr. Robert (Bob) Lane, P.Geo., reports. "The property has the potential to host, and should continue to be explored for, Rare Earth Element (REE) mineralization because it occurs within a favourable geological belt known to contain carbonatite-hosted REE mineralization such as the Main Zone on the Wicheeda (Defense Metals Corp.) property located approximately 10km to the southeast."

Although past exploration of the property was minimal, covering only the northeast part of the claims, it did identify several geophysical anomalies and one geochemical anomaly worthy of follow-up. Therefore, a comprehensive Phase 1 exploration program consisting of: reprocessing and reinterpretation of the airborne geophysical data & 3D inversion modelling (currently being conducted by Campbell & Walker Geophysics Ltd. of North Vancouver, B.C.); prospecting and bedrock mapping; and rock, silt and soil sampling is warranted and recommended.

The report titled ' Wicheeda North Rare Earth Element Project' by Robert A. (Bob) Lane - Plateau Minerals Corp. dated April 26, 2019 will be posted to SEDAR and to the IMT website at www.MontoroResources.com a.s.a.p.

Wicheeda North -Helicopter Borne AeroTEM Survey 2010 -Electromagnetic Response

The claim block comprises four (4) contiguous MTO cell claims that cover approximately 1,444 ha of which a portion of the claim area was previously flown in 2010 by Aeroquest, when previously owned by IMT. It consisted of 654 line kilometers of AeroTEM helicopter-borne, time domain electromagnetic plus radiometric surveying flown at high resolution 50 meter line spacing.

Bob Lane, has extensive experience in this area as he previously managed the adjacent Wicheeda nineteen (19) hole drilling projects in 2008 and 2009 for Spectrum Mining; and recently assisted in the compilation and completion of an NI 43-101 Technical Report for First Legacy Mining (now Defense Metals Corp. -TSX.V: DEFN).

NI 43-101 Disclosure:

Robert A. (Bob) Lane, M.Sc., P.Geo., a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101, has reviewed and approved the technical information above in this news release.

Financing:

The management of the Company is recommending completion of a B.C. Super flow-through financing, so exploration can commence as soon as the seasonal road access is open and property conditions are accessible for sampling and the recommended work program. An announcement is forthcoming upon TSX Venture Exchange acceptance of the property acquisition agreement.

About International Montoro Resources Inc.



(i) In February 2019 Montoro entered into acquisition agreements with various vendors, to acquire claims in the Cariboo Mining Division, British Columbia, and is proceeding to Exchange approval on the Wicheeda North claims (1,444 ha.) adjoining the well-known Wicheeda REE discovery.



(ii) Montoro will continue to focus on advancing its 100%-owned Serpent River - Elliot Lake, Northern Ontario, Pecors magnetic anomaly - a potential Ni-Cu-PGE discovery. The southwestern portion of the property has located Uranium/REE mineralization from previous drilling in the general area where Rio Algom discovered uranium. The property comprises 10 mineral claims (115 units), or approximately 1,840 ha.



(iii) In February 2018 Montoro received approval for the acquisition of the Duhamel, Quebec property. The Ni-Cu-Co prospect consisted of nine (9) mineral claims comprising 500 ha. Additional staking of thirty-two (32) adjoining mineral claims and compiling of data has been underway since February; and the expanded property now totals approximately 2,300 ha and prospective for Titanium, Vanadium, and Chromium.



(iv) In addition the Company owns jointly with Belmont Resources Inc. (50/50) its Crackingstone (982 ha, 2,427 acres) Uranium properties in the Uranium City District, Northern Saskatchewan, and is seeking a joint venture partner to continue development of this advanced property.

