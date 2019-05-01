

BRUSSELS/FRANKFURT/PARIS (dpa-AFX) - U.K. stocks opened modestly higher on Wednesday after Apple and AMD reported quarterly results that beat analysts' expectations.



The latest round of trade talks between the U.S. and China opened in Beijing today, with U.S. Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying he is hoping for 'substantial progress' in talks that will cover exchange rates and trade surplus.



The U.S. Federal Reserve ends its two-day policy meeting later today, with traders waiting to take cues from the accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference for clues on the outlook for interest rates.



The benchmark FTSE 100 was up 16 points or 0.21 percent at 7,433 in early trade as other European markets remained closed for a public holiday.



Sainsbury shares soared 4.8 percent after the supermarket chain reported full-year profit that beat forecasts.



Clothing retailer Next Plc gained half a percent after its first-quarter sales beat analysts' estimates.



Persimmon shares fell slightly after the housebuilder reported a sales slide in the first quarter.



Sirius Minerals slumped 7 percent, adding to Tuesday's 20 percent plunge, after the company said it had raised $425 million to finance the next stage of its polyhalite mine in North Yorkshire.



In economic releases, a measure of U.K. manufacturing dropped sharply to two-month lows of 53.1 in April versus 53.0 expected and 55.1 last.



Separately, U.K. house prices rose at the fastest annual pace in five months in April, but inflation remained subdued, survey data from the Nationwide housing society showed.



