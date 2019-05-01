Dow Jones received a payment from EQS/DGAP to publish this press release.

NEX Exchange ( ) NEX Exchange: Market Notice - Consultation on changes to NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers 01-May-2019 / 10:14 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. Market Notice - Consultation on changes to NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers NEX Exchange would like to invite feedback on proposed changes to the NEX Exchange Growth Market Rules for Issuers (the "Rules"). The primary reason for the changes is to update the Rules to reflect the forthcoming EU Growth Market Prospectus regime for SME companies. NEX Exchange has also taken the opportunity to conduct a general review of the Rules to address a number of areas where NEX Exchange considers further clarity, guidance or amendment is required. A summary of the key amendments is set out below. The amended rules are available for review at: https://www.nexexchange.com/regulations/consultations/ [1] Please send any responses or comments to regulation@nexexhange.com by no later than 31 May 2019. The Regulation Department NEX Exchange, London Fruit & Wool Exchange, 1 Duval Square, LONDON, E1 6PW Tel: 020 7818 9767 Email: regulation@nexexchange.com Website: www.nexexchange.com Category Code: MSCM TIDM: LEI Code: 213800AMGNBSOCOSDN11 Sequence No.: 8477 EQS News ID: 806061 End of Announcement EQS News Service 1: https://link.cockpit.eqs.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=redirect&url=0ab4edac5702c1954509174169137b1e&application_id=806061&site_id=vwd_london&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

May 01, 2019 05:15 ET (09:15 GMT)