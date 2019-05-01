Beta-Carotene Market to Witness Boost Owing to Rising Application in Food & Beverage Industry by 2023: Radiant Insights, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Beta-Carotene Market is estimated to grow considerably in the forecast period owing to the high application in the food and beverage industry. Beta-carotene is an organic pigment (yellow, red, and orange) that adds to the color of fruits and plants. The pigment is naturally available in nature and could also be devised in laboratories. Beta carotene also offers health related benefits like reduction in asthma symptoms due to exercise, prevents heart disorders & cancers, treats AIDS, depression, heart burn, infertility, high blood pressure, etc. One of the major driving factors of beta-carotene market is the rise in the number of health conscious people due to unhealthy lifestyle and issues related to eyes in the present generation. This is propelling the adoption of natural food products by young people as well as adults. Moreover, beta-carotene has varied applications in numerous end use industries like pharmaceuticals, animal feed, antioxidants, etc., which again drives the market growth. However, beta-carotene is expected to be toxic when used at high levels.

Manufacturing companies are today more inclined towards the use of naturally sourced beta-carotene rather than synthetically developed beta-carotene. Improved raw material and affordable costs of beta-carotene are the emerging trends in beta-carotene market. The market is categorized on the basis of type, source, application and geography. On the basis of type, beta-carotene market is divided into oil soluble beta carotenes and water soluble beta carotenes. Water soluble beta carotenes segment is expected to lead the market owing to high applications.

Download PDF to know more details about "Beta-Carotene Market" report 2023.

Based on source, beta-carotene market is divided into sweet potato, carrots, pumpkin and others. Owing to high demand for carrots due to its benefits, carrots segment leads beta-carotene market. In terms of application, the market is split into feed, supplements, food and beverages and cosmetics. Since beta carotene is increasingly used for providing color, food and beverage segment is predicted to hold larger share of the market. Geographically, beta-carotene market is segmented as North America, Europe, Asia Pacific and Middle East & Africa. North America is projected to dominate the market owing to increasing number of health conscious consumers. The major players in beta-carotene market include Cyanotech Corporation, Phytone, Algatechnologies, Overseal Natural Ingredients, Pharmline, Kemin Industries, Valensa International, LycoRed, Sensient Technologies, and Mera Pharmaceuticals.

Global beta-carotene market is anticipated to grow at a CAGR of 4.08% by 2023, according to a new report published by Gen Consulting Company. The report segments the market and forecasts its size, by volume and value, on the basis of application, by products, and by geography (North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, MEA and South America).The Global Market for beta-carotene to 2023 offers detailed coverage of beta-carotene industry and presents main market trends. The market research gives historical and forecast market size, demand and production forecasts, end-use demand details, price trends, and company shares of the leading beta-carotene producers to provide exhaustive coverage of the beta-carotene.

Access 127 page research report with TOC on "Beta-Carotene Market" available with Radiant Insights, Inc. @ https://www.radiantinsights.com/research/global-beta-carotene-market-2018-2023

Report contents include

Analysis of the beta-carotene market including revenues, future growth, market outlook



Historical data and forecast



Regional analysis including growth estimates



Analyzes the end user markets including growth estimates.



Profiles on beta-carotene including products, sales/revenues, and market position



Market structure, market drivers and restraints.

Key regions

North America



Europe



Asia Pacific



Middle East and Africa

and

South America

Key Vendors

BASF



DSM



LycoRed



FMC Biopolymer



Allied Biotech Corporation



Zhejiang NHU



request free sample to get a complete list of companies

Browse reports of similar category available with Radiant Insights, Inc.:

Molecular Cytogenetics Market

Exosomes Market

Cord Blood Banking Services Market

High Throughput Screening (HTS) Market

About Radiant Insights, Inc.:

At Radiant Insights, we work with the aim to reach the highest levels of customer satisfaction. Our representatives strive to understand diverse client requirements and cater to the same with the most innovative and functional solutions.

Contact:

Michelle Thoras.

Corporate Sales Specialist

Radiant Insights, Inc.

Phone: +1-415-349-0054

Toll Free: 1-888-928-9744

Email: sales@radiantinsights.com

Web: https://www.radiantinsights.com/