LivaNova PLC (NASDAQ:LIVN), a market-leading medical technology and innovation company, today reported results for the quarter ended March 31, 2019.

For the first quarter of 2019, worldwide sales from continuing operations were $250.8 million, an increase of 0.2 percent on a reported basis and an increase of 4.2 percent on a constant-currency basis, as compared to the same quarter of the previous year. On the basis of U.S. Generally Accepted Accounting Principles (GAAP), first quarter 2019 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.31. First quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.54.

"We are disappointed by our first quarter performance in U.S. Neuromodulation and Perceval sales. As a leadership team, we are implementing a series of actions to counteract the market dynamic and salesforce retention issues we experienced," said Damien McDonald, Chief Executive Officer of LivaNova. "Sales results for first quarter 2019 were strong in Cardiovascular across all regions primarily driven by double-digit growth in heart-lung machines (HLM), along with strong growth in oxygenators and Advanced Circulatory Support. Neuromodulation had another quarter of double-digit growth in Europe and Rest of World. Profitability in the quarter was impacted by lower than expected sales in U.S. Neuromodulation."

First Quarter 2019 Results

Worldwide sales from continuing operations for the first quarter were $250.8 million, up 4.2 percent on a constant-currency basis compared to the first quarter of 2018. The following table highlights worldwide sales for the first quarter of 2019 by business:

$ in millions Three months ended

March 31, % Change Constant-

Currency

% Change Business Product Line: 2019 2018 Cardiopulmonary 121.6 125.1 (2.8 2.6 Heart Valves 25.7 31.0 (17.3 (11.2 Advanced Circulatory Support 8.2 N/A N/A Cardiovascular 155.5 156.2 (0.4 5.1 Neuromodulation 94.6 93.8 0.9 2.3 Other 0.7 0.4 Total Net Sales 250.8 250.4 0.2 4.2

Note: Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding. Constant-currency change is considered a non-GAAP metric.

All sales growth rates below reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Constant-currency growth accounts for the impact from fluctuations in the various currencies in which the Company operates as compared to reported growth.

Cardiovascular

Cardiovascular sales, which include Cardiopulmonary products, Heart Valves and Advanced Circulatory Support, were $155.5 million, representing a 5.1 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018.

Sales in Cardiopulmonary products were $121.6 million, representing a 2.6 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018, despite the impact of exiting a distribution agreement in Rest of World equating to $7.8 million. This growth was primarily driven by HLM and oxygenators.

Heart Valves sales for both tissue and mechanical heart valves were $25.7 million, a decrease of 11.2percent compared to the first quarter of 2018.

Advanced Circulatory Support sales, represented by our TandemLife business, which was acquired in 2018, were $8.2 million in the quarter.

Neuromodulation

Neuromodulation sales were $94.6 million in the first quarter, representing a 2.3 percent increase versus the first quarter of 2018. While the growth in Europe and Rest of World was strong, as previously reported, the U.S. Neuromodulation business experienced weakness in the market due to a combination of factors, including competitive dynamics and salesforce turnover.

Financial Performance

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2019 operating loss from continuing operations was $20.8 million primarily impacted by 3T Heater-Cooler litigation and remediation. Adjusted operating income from continuing operations for the first quarter of 2019 was $32.5 million, a decrease of 21.7 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018. This was primarily due to lower sales in our U.S. Neuromodulation business. We continue to invest in our strategic portfolio initiatives and commercial expansion in Advanced Circulatory Support and in Rest of World.

Our adjusted effective tax rate in the quarter was 15.5 percent, an improvement from 15.7 percent in the first quarter of 2018, as a result of ongoing tax efforts.

On a U.S. GAAP basis, first quarter 2019 diluted loss per share from continuing operations was $0.31. First quarter 2019 adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations were $0.54, a decrease of 20.6 percent as compared to the first quarter of 2018.

2019 Updated Guidance

As a result of the challenges in the U.S. Neuromodulation business, LivaNova worldwide net sales for full-year 2019 are now expected to grow between 1and 3 percent on a constant-currency basis. This guidance continues to account for the impact of exiting a low-margin distribution agreement in Canada and one quarter of sales from TandemLife prior to the deal closing in April 2018. Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations for 2019 are now expected to be in the range of $3.00 to $3.10.

The Company now estimates that adjusted cash flow from operations, excluding integration, restructuring and litigation payments, will be in the range of $150 to $170 million for 2019.

"We are committed to overcoming the current hurdles in U.S. Neuromodulation, investing in advancing our pipeline and implementing programs to reach new patient populations around the globe. Over the past two years, we have transformed the LivaNova portfolio with the sale of our CRM business, investments in our internal R&D portfolio, including Treatment-Resistant Depression and Chronic Heart Failure, as well as recent acquisitions. At the same time, we have been able to expand gross margins, increase R&D to fuel our pipeline, and strengthen talent and capabilities," said McDonald. "We believe these efforts will provide a strong foundation for LivaNova to most effectively serve the needs of our customers and patients and create quality, long-term value for our shareholders."

About LivaNova

LivaNova PLC is a global medical technology company built on nearly five decades of experience and a relentless commitment to improve the lives of patients around the world. LivaNova's advanced technologies and breakthrough treatments provide meaningful solutions for the benefit of patients, healthcare professionals and healthcare systems. Headquartered in London, LivaNova has a presence in more than 100 countries worldwide. The Company currently employs approximately 4,000 employees. LivaNova operates as two businesses: Cardiovascular and Neuromodulation, with operating headquarters in Mirandola (Italy) and Houston (U.S.), respectively.

For more information, please visit www.livanova.com

Use of Non-GAAP Financial Measures

In this press release, management has disclosed financial measurements that present financial information not necessarily in accordance with GAAP. Company management uses these measurements as aids in monitoring the Company's ongoing financial performance from quarter to quarter and year to year on a regular basis and for benchmarking against other medical technology companies. Non-GAAP financial measures used by the Company may be calculated differently from, and therefore may not be comparable to, similarly titled measures used by other companies. These non-GAAP financial measures should be considered along with, but not as alternatives to, the operating performance measure as prescribed by GAAP.

Unless otherwise noted, all sales growth rates in this release reflect comparable, constant-currency growth. Management believes that referring to comparable, constant-currency growth is the most useful way to evaluate the sales performance of LivaNova and to compare the sales performance of current periods to prior periods on a consistent basis. Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period.

LivaNova calculates forward-looking non-GAAP financial measures based on internal forecasts that omit certain amounts that would be included in GAAP financial measures. For example, forward-looking net sales growth projections are estimated on a constant-currency basis and exclude the impact of foreign currency fluctuations. Forward-looking non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share guidance exclude other items such as, but not limited to, changes in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, asset impairment charges and product remediation costs that would be included in comparable GAAP financial measures. The most directly comparable GAAP measure for constant-currency net sales, non-GAAP adjusted tax rate and adjusted diluted earnings per share are net sales, the effective tax rate, and earnings per share, respectively. However, non-GAAP financial adjustments on a forward-looking basis are subject to uncertainty and variability as they are dependent on many factors, including but not limited to, the effect of foreign currency exchange fluctuations, impacts from potential acquisitions or divestitures, gains or losses on the potential sale of businesses or other assets, restructuring costs, merger and integration activities, changes in fair value of contingent consideration arrangements, product remediation costs, asset impairment charges, and the tax impact of the items above and the tax impact of tax law changes or other tax matters. Accordingly, reconciliations to the most directly comparable forward-looking GAAP financial measures are not available without unreasonable effort.

The Company also believes adjusted financial measures such as adjusted gross profit percentage; adjusted selling, general and administrative expense; adjusted research and development expense; adjusted other operating expenses; adjusted operating income from continued operations; adjusted income tax expense; adjusted net income from continuing operations; and adjusted diluted earnings per share, are measures by which LivaNova generally uses to facilitate management review of the operational performance of the company, to serve as a basis for strategic planning, and to assist in the design of compensation incentive plans. Furthermore, adjusted financial measures allow investors to evaluate the Company's core performance for different periods on a more comparable and consistent basis, and with other entities in the medical technology industry by adjusting for items that are not related to the ongoing operations of the Company or incurred in the ordinary course of business.

LIVANOVA PLC QUARTERLY SALES (U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change at

Actual Currency

Rates % Change at

Constant-

Currency Rates(1) Cardiopulmonary US $39.1 $38.4 1.8 1.8 Europe 35.6 36.9 (3.6 4.3 Rest of world 46.9 49.8 (5.9 1.9 Total 121.6 125.1 (2.8 2.6 Heart Valves US 4.4 6.5 (33.4 (33.4 Europe 10.5 12.1 (13.2 (6.1 Rest of world 10.8 12.4 (12.8 (4.4 Total 25.7 31.0 (17.3 (11.2 Advanced Circulatory Support US 8.0 N/A N/A Europe 0.1 N/A N/A Rest of world 0.1 N/A N/A Total 8.2 N/A N/A Cardiovascular US 51.5 45.0 14.5 14.5 Europe 46.2 49.0 (5.7 2.0 Rest of world 57.8 62.2 (7.1 0.8 Total 155.5 156.2 (0.4 5.1 Neuromodulation US 76.9 78.0 (1.4 (1.4 Europe 10.7 10.3 3.6 12.1 Rest of world 7.1 5.6 27.7 36.2 Total 94.6 93.8 0.9 2.3 Other US N/A N/A Europe N/A N/A Rest of world 0.7 0.4 N/A N/A Total 0.7 0.4 N/A N/A Totals US 128.4 123.0 4.4 4.4 Europe 56.9 59.3 (4.1 3.7 Rest of world 65.6 68.1 (3.8 4.2 Total $250.8 $250.4 0.2 4.2

(1) Constant-currency growth, a non-GAAP financial measure, measures the change in sales between current and prior-year periods using average exchange rates in effect during the applicable prior-year period. The sales results presented are unaudited. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME UNAUDITED (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change Net sales $250.8 $250.4 Costs and expenses: Cost of sales exclusive of amortization 84.3 84.6 Product remediation 2.9 3.7 Selling, general and administrative 125.7 104.2 Research and development 43.6 31.8 Merger and integration expenses 3.3 3.0 Restructuring expenses 2.5 1.9 Amortization of intangibles 9.3 8.8 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (20.8 12.5 (266.4 Interest expense, net (1.4 (1.7 Gain on acquisition 11.5 Foreign exchange and other gains (losses) 0.7 (0.3 (Loss) income from continuing operations before tax (21.5 22.1 (197.3 Income tax (benefit) expense (6.6 3.9 Losses from equity method investments (0.4 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (14.8 17.8 (183.1 Net loss from discontinued operations, net of tax (4.5 Net (loss) income ($14.8 $13.3 (211.3 Basic (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($0.31 $0.37 Discontinued operations (0.10 ($0.31 $0.27 Diluted (loss) income per share: Continuing operations ($0.31 $0.36 Discontinued operations (0.09 ($0.31 $0.27 Weighted average common shares outstanding Basic 48.2 48.3 Diluted 48.2 49.2

Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

Adjusted Financial Measures (U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 % Change (1) Adjusted SG&A (1) 104.5 96.8 8.0 Adjusted R&D (1) 36.8 29.1 26.5 Adjusted operating income from continuing operations (1) 32.5 41.5 (21.7 Adjusted income from continuing operations, net of tax (1) 26.6 33.6 (20.8 Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (1) $0.54 $0.68 (20.6

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

Statistics (as a of net sales, except for income tax rate) GAAP Three Months Ended March 31, Adjusted (1) Three Months Ended March 31, 2019 2018 2019 2018 Gross profit 65.2 64.7 69.3 66.9 SG&A 50.1 41.6 41.6 38.7 R&D 17.4 12.7 14.7 11.6 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (8.3 5.0 12.9 16.6 Net (loss) income from continuing operations, net of tax (5.9 7.1 10.6 13.4 Income tax rate 30.8 17.6 15.5 15.7

(1) Adjusted financial measures are Non-GAAP measures and exclude specified items as described and reconciled in the "Reconciliation of GAAP to non-GAAP Financial Measures" contained in the press release.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

March 31, 2019 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) Non-recurring

Legal,

Contingent

Consideration

and Other

Reserves

(F) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(G) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(H) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(I) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $84.3 ($0.7 ($6.2 ($0.3 $77.1 Product remediation 2.9 (2.9 Gross profit percent 65.2 0.3 1.2 2.5 0.1 69.3 Selling, general and administrative $125.7 ($0.1 ($0.4 ($15.4 ($5.3 $104.5 Research and development 43.6 (0.1 (1.7 (3.7 (1.3 36.8 Other operating expenses 15.1 (3.3 (2.5 (9.3 Operating (loss) income from continuing operations (20.8 3.3 2.5 10.2 2.9 2.1 25.3 6.9 32.5 Income tax (benefit) expense (6.6 0.6 0.6 2.6 0.9 0.5 7.2 1.6 (2.4 (0.1 4.9 Net (loss) income from continuing operations (14.8 2.6 2.0 7.6 2.0 1.6 18.1 5.3 2.4 (0.2 26.6 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations ($0.31 $0.05 $0.04 $0.16 $0.04 $0.03 $0.37 $0.11 $0.05 $0.54

GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2019 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies and recent acquisitions (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (G) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (H) Primarily relates to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (I) Primarily relates to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

RECONCILIATION OF GAAP TO NON-GAAP FINANCIAL MEASURES UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions, except per share amounts) Specified Items Three Months Ended

March 31, 2018 GAAP

Financial

Measures Merger and

Integration

Expenses

(A) Restructuring

Expenses

(B) Depreciation

and

Amortization

Expenses

(C) Product

Remediation

Expenses

(D) Acquisition

Costs

(E) Non-recurring

Legal and

Contingent

Consideration

(F) Stock-based

Compensation

Costs

(G) Certain Tax

Adjustments

(H) Certain

Interest

Adjustments

(I) Adjusted

Financial

Measures Cost of sales exclusive of amortization $84.6 ($0.8 ($0.6 ($0.3 $83.0 Product remediation 3.7 (3.7 Gross profit percent 64.7 0.3 1.5 0.2 0.1 66.9 Selling, general and administrative $104.2 ($0.2 ($0.4 ($3.4 ($3.3 $96.8 Research and development 31.8 (0.1 (1.3 (0.2 (1.2 29.1 Other operating expenses 13.6 (3.0 (1.9 (8.8 Operating income from continuing operations 12.5 3.0 1.9 9.8 3.7 1.7 4.2 4.7 41.5 Gain on acquisition 11.5 (11.5 Income tax expense (benefit) 3.9 0.6 0.5 2.4 0.9 0.4 1.1 1.1 (4.7 0.2 6.3 Net income from continuing operations 17.8 2.4 1.4 7.4 2.8 (10.2 3.1 3.6 4.7 0.5 33.6 Diluted EPS Continuing Operations $0.36 $0.05 $0.03 $0.15 $0.06 ($0.21 $0.06 $0.07 $0.10 $0.01 $0.68

GAAP results for the three months ended March 31, 2018 include: (A) Merger and integration expenses related to our legacy companies (B) Restructuring expenses related to organizational changes (C) Includes depreciation and amortization associated with purchase price accounting (D) Costs related to the 3T Heater-Cooler remediation plan (E) Costs related to acquisitions (F) Contingent consideration related to acquisitions and legal expenses primarily related to 3T Heater-Cooler defense and other matters (G) Non-cash expenses associated with stock-based compensation costs (H) Primarily related to discrete tax items and the tax impact of intercompany transactions (I) Primarily related to intellectual property migration and other non-recurring impacts to interest expense Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 ASSETS Current Assets: Cash and cash equivalents $50.8 $47.2 Accounts receivable, net 247.1 256.1 Inventories 161.3 153.5 Prepaid and refundable taxes 47.2 46.9 Prepaid expenses and other current assets 34.3 29.6 Total Current Assets 540.6 533.3 Property, plant and equipment, net 185.9 191.4 Goodwill 952.1 956.8 Intangible assets, net 758.5 770.4 Operating lease assets 57.1 Investments 24.8 24.8 Deferred tax assets 74.9 68.1 Other assets 5.6 4.8 Total Assets $2,599.5 $2,549.7 LIABILITIES AND STOCKHOLDERS' EQUITY Current Liabilities: Current debt obligations $39.4 $28.8 Accounts payable 80.2 76.7 Accrued liabilities and other 150.5 124.3 Current litigation provision liability 252.1 161.9 Taxes payable 9.8 22.5 Accrued employee compensation and related benefits 90.2 82.6 Total Current Liabilities 622.3 496.7 Long-term debt obligations 141.9 139.5 Contingent consideration 147.1 161.4 Litigation provision liability 42.0 132.2 Deferred tax liabilities 73.1 68.2 Long-term operating lease liabilities 47.2 Long-term employee compensation and related benefits 22.6 25.3 Other long-term liabilities 16.6 22.6 Total Liabilities 1,112.7 1,046.0 Total Stockholders' Equity 1,486.8 1,503.7 Total Liabilities and Stockholders' Equity $2,599.5 $2,549.7 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

LIVANOVA PLC AND SUBSIDIARIES

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS UNAUDITED

(U.S. dollars in millions) Three Months Ended March 31, Operating Activities: 2019 2018 Net (loss) income ($14.8 $13.3 Non-cash items included in net (loss) income: Depreciation 7.5 8.3 Amortization 9.3 8.8 Stock-based compensation 6.9 6.7 Deferred tax expense (benefit) 2.0 (0.9 Losses from equity method investments 1.6 Gain on acquisition (11.5 Amortization of income taxes payable on inter-company transfers of property 1.4 2.0 Remeasurement of contingent consideration to fair value 9.5 0.7 Other 3.4 (1.2 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Accounts receivable, net 7.1 9.1 Inventories (8.3 (6.3 Other current and non-current assets (23.4 (16.7 Accounts payable and accrued current and non-current liabilities 6.4 5.7 Restructuring reserve (4.9 0.9 Net cash provided by operating activities 2.0 20.4 Investing Activities: Acquisition, net of cash acquired (77.6 Purchases of property, plant and equipment and other (5.7 (5.8 Proceeds from asset sales 0.1 0.1 Net cash used in investing activities (5.6 (83.4 Financing Activities: Change in short-term borrowing, net 11.1 15.5 Proceeds from short-term borrowing (maturities greater than 90 days) 20.0 Proceeds from long-term debt obligations 3.0 Proceeds from exercise of stock options 0.1 1.6 Debt issuance costs (1.8 Shares repurchased from employees for minimum tax withholding (4.6 (4.9 Other (0.2 (0.1 Net cash provided by financing activities 7.6 32.0 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash and cash equivalents (0.4 2.3 Net increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 3.6 (28.7 Cash and cash equivalents at beginning of period 47.2 93.6 Cash and cash equivalents at end of period $50.8 $65.0 Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

The following table presents the reconciliation of GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of GAAP diluted net loss per share from continuing operations, to Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding, used in the computation of Adjusted diluted earnings per share from continuing operations (in millions of shares):

For the Three

Months Ended

March 31, 2019 GAAP diluted weighted average shares outstanding 48.2 Add effects of stock-based compensation instruments 0.8 Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding (1) 49.0

(1) Adjusted diluted weighted average shares outstanding is a Non-GAAP measure and includes the effects of stock-based compensation instruments, as reconciled in the above table. Numbers may not add up precisely due to rounding.

