Smart Cards Market to Grow Significantly as Online Shopping & Secure Banking Services Gain Popularity | Million Insights

FELTON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Global Smart Cards Market is expected to reach USD 15.4 billion by 2025. Smart cards are also termed as integrated circuit card (ICC), or chip card is a security token that has a fixed computer chip that can be a microprocessor or memory type which transacts and stores data. The data is mainly related to either information and value, or both. The card may be a plastic or metal and can connect to a reader by short-range wireless connectivity like near field communication (NFC) or by direct physical contact. The Smart Card Market is estimated to grow at a significant CAGR of 7.9 % over the forecast period as the scope and its applications are rising enormously across the globe.

High demand for online shopping and banking experience, easy access to e-government services, reliable and secure online payments allow consumers to use online payment methods, and rising demand for contactless smart cards are documented as major factors of Smart Cards Market that are estimated to enhance the growth in the years to come. However, aversion of payment dealers to accept capital-intensive point of sale (POS) terminal machinery and high cost of integrating chip cards are the factors that may restrain overall market in the coming years. Smart Cards industry is segmented based on type, component, application, and region.

Contactless smart card and contact smart card are the types that could be explored in Smart Cards in the forecast period. Contact smart cards sector accounted for the largest market share of Smart Cards and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of its use in retail applications, BFSI, and government & healthcare applications. Also, the contactless smart cards sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years, as electronic payment systems are speedily swapping carry and cash operations.

Browse 95 page research report with TOC on "Global Smart Cards Market" at: https://www.millioninsights.com/industry-reports/smart-card-market

Services, hardware, software, smart cards, and readers are the components that could be explored in Smart Cards in the forecast period. Hardware sector accounted for the substantial market share of Smart Cards and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. This may be because of rising acceptance of smart cards by readers in emerging countries. Also, the software sector is estimated to grow at fastest pace in the coming years. Software sector includes databases and management system software.

The market may be categorized based on applications like enterprises, entertainment, and education; banking financial service, and insurance (BFSI); retail; government and healthcare; transportation; and others could be explored in the forecast period.

Globally, Asia Pacific accounted for the substantial market share of Smart Cards and is estimated to lead the overall market in the coming years. The reason behind the overall market growth could be high demand mainly in the healthcare, transportation, government, BFSI, and retail sectors. The industries in the emerging countries like Thailand, India, Malaysia, and China are applying smart cards to make the easy process for documentation and payments.

The key players of Smart Card Market are Texas Instruments, Inc., American Express Company, NXP Semiconductors NV, Atos SE, Inside Secure SA, CPI Card Group, Inc., Infineon Technologies AG, and Giesecke & Devrient (G&D) GmbH. These players are concentrating on inorganic growth to sustain themselves amongst fierce competition. As companies all over the world have to believe that alliance with a market would permit them proportional market existence and authority to declare the leadership position.

Browse reports of similar category available with Million Insights:

3D Printing Market

Analytics of Things Market

Location Intelligence Market

Smart Lock Market

Market Segment:

Smart Cards Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Contact cards



Contactless cards



Multi-component cards

Smart Cards Component Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

Memory-based



Microcontroller-based

Smart Cards Application Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

BFSI



Government



Telecommunications



Retail



Healthcare



Hospitality



Other

Smart Cards Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million; 2014 - 2025)

North America



Europe



Russia



Asia Pacific



Rest of the world

About Million Insights:

Million Insights, is a distributor of market research reports, published by premium publishers only. We have a comprehensive market place that will enable you to compare data points, before you make a purchase. Enabling informed buying, is our motto and we strive hard to ensure that our clients get to browse through multiple samples, prior to an investment. Service flexibility & the fastest response time are two pillars, on which our business model is founded. Our market research report store, includes in-depth reports, from across various industry verticals, such as healthcare, technology, chemicals, food & beverages, consumer goods, material science & automotive.

Contact:

Ryan Manuel

Research Support Specialist, USA

Million Insights

Phone: +1-408-610-2300

Toll Free: 1-866-831-4085

Email: sales@millioninsights.com

Web: https://www.millioninsights.com/

Blog: https://millioninsights.blogspot.com/