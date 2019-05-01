

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise Products Partners LP (EPD) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $1.26 billion, or $0.57 per share. This compares with $0.90 billion, or $0.41 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.48 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.2% to $8.54 billion from $9.30 billion last year.



Enterprise Products Partners LP earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $1.26 Bln. vs. $0.90 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.41 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.48 -Revenue (Q1): $8.54 Bln vs. $9.30 Bln last year.



