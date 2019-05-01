The "Liabilities, Damages and Other Contentious Issues in International Commercial Agreements" conference has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
Now is not the time for weaknesses in your commercial contracts when risk and liability have to be kept to a minimum. During the negotiation of international commercial agreements, the exact exposure in relation to damages is often not properly identified, anticipated or understood. Frequently, the parties are:
- Unaware of the true nature of the law of damages in the chosen governing law of the contract
- Unaware of the fundamental differences of approach in the Common Law and Civil Law systems
- Unaware that their attempts at limiting or excluding their liability may be ineffective
This specialist two-day seminar has been expressly developed to focus exclusively on this subject. The seminar offers a wide-ranging and detailed understanding of the law of damages under English law with comparisons to Civil Law jurisdictions. Presented by international specialists in the field, the seminar shall enable participants to effectively draft and negotiate contracts with knowledge and confidence.
Who Should Attend?
- Lawyers working in business, government and private practice
- All those working in a legal context but not necessarily having law as their underlying professional qualification, including contract managers, commercial managers and directors
Agenda
Day One
Key differences in civil and common law
Pre-contract agreements background and drafting
Warranties, representations, guarantees and indemnities
Exclusions, limitations and maximum liability
Force majeure, frustration and economic hardship
COMPARATIVE WORKSHOP SESSION: PART 1
Practical workshop where, using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions
Day Two
Direct, indirect damages and consequential loss
Q A interactive session identifying types of damages
Liquidated damages and penalties defined comparative analysis
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 1 choice of law and jurisdiction
Choice of law, jurisdiction and arbitration: Part 2 arbitration and dispute resolution
COMPARATIVE WORKSHOP SESSION: PART 2
Practical workshop where, using a case study as a basis, clauses will be examined that are interpreted differently in different jurisdictions
