

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - L3 Technologies, Inc. (LLL) reported a profit for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $217 million, or $2.71 per share. This compares with $187 million, or $2.34 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, L3 Technologies, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $231 million or $2.89 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $2.49 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 13.9% to $2.70 billion from $2.37 billion last year.



L3 Technologies, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $231 Mln. vs. $187 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $2.89 vs. $2.34 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $2.49 -Revenue (Q1): $2.70 Bln vs. $2.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year revenue guidance: $10.90 Bln



