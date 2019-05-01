

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Clorox Co. (CLX) announced a profit for its third quarter that rose from the same period last year.



The company's bottom line came in at $187 million, or $1.44 per share. This compares with $181 million, or $1.37 per share, in last year's third quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.45 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.0% to $1.55 billion from $1.52 billion last year.



Clorox Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q3): $187 Mln. vs. $181 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q3): $1.44 vs. $1.37 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.45 -Revenue (Q3): $1.55 Bln vs. $1.52 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $6.25 to $6.35



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX