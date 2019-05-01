AerCap Holdings N.V. ("AerCap") (NYSE: AER):

Net income of $234.2 million for the first quarter of 2019

Diluted earnings per share of $1.68 for the first quarter of 2019

Highlights

New technology aircraft now comprise over 50% of our owned fleet.

Over $40 billion of contracted future lease revenues.

Average current lease expires in the third quarter of 2026.

6.2 years average age of owned fleet (1.9 years for new technology aircraft, 10.8 years for current technology aircraft).

7.4 years average remaining lease term.

99.2% fleet utilization rate for the first quarter of 2019.

Aircraft purchases of $1.2 billion in the first quarter of 2019.

$11.1 billion of available liquidity and adjusted debt/equity ratio of 2.8 to 1.

Repurchased 3.1 million shares in the first quarter of 2019 for $137 million.

Aengus Kelly, CEO of AerCap, commented: "I am pleased to announce another strong quarter for AerCap, with earnings per share of $1.68 and net income of $234.2 million. The foundation of AerCap's success is our longstanding, deeply ingrained culture of action and discipline. Coupled with our scale and informational advantages, these enable us to produce superior economic results consistently, quarter after quarter and year after year."

First Quarter 2019 Financial Results

Lease revenue was $1,162.1 million, compared with $1,120.3 million for the same period in 2018, primarily due to the delivery of new technology aircraft from January 2018 through March 2019, resulting in a $2.3 billion increase in average lease assets.

Net income was $234.2 million, compared with $265.4 million for the same period in 2018. Diluted earnings per share was $1.68, compared with $1.72 for the same period in 2018.

Net income was primarily affected by lower net gain on sale of assets, partially offset by higher lease rents. Our sales volume was significantly lower in the first quarter of 2019 than in the first quarter of 2018, resulting in lower net gain on sale of assets. This was partially offset by higher lease rents primarily resulting from the increase in average lease assets.

Diluted earnings per share was affected by the same factors as net income and by the repurchase of 17.0 million shares from January 2018 through March 2019.

Revenue and Net Spread Three months ended March 31, % increase/ 2019 2018 (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $1,075.3 $1,032.9 4 Maintenance rents and other receipts 86.8 87.4 (1 Lease revenue 1,162.1 1,120.3 4 Net gain on sale of assets 21.5 89.3 (76 Other income 21.4 9.5 125 Total Revenues and other income $1,205.0 $1,219.1 (1

Basic lease rents were $1,075.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $1,032.9 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily due to the increase in average lease assets.

Net gain on sale of assets for the first quarter of 2019 was $21.5 million, relating to 19 aircraft sold for $340.0 million, compared with $89.3 million for the same period in 2018 relating to 21 aircraft sold for $756.8 million. The decrease was primarily due to the lower volume and composition of asset sales.

Other income for the first quarter of 2019 was $21.4 million, compared with $9.5 million for the same period in 2018. The increase was primarily the result of net insurance proceeds recognized during the first quarter of 2019 and higher interest income.

Three months ended March 31, % increase/ 2019 2018 (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Basic lease rents $1,075.3 $1,032.9 4% Interest expense 334.2 274.4 22% Adjusted for: Mark-to-market of interest rate caps (15.9) 16.5 NA Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps 318.3 290.9 9% Net interest margin (*) $757.0 $742.0 2% Depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense (447.2) (476.4) (6%) Net interest margin less depreciation and amortization (*) $309.8 $265.6 17% Average lease assets (*) $37,266 $34,934 7% Annualized net spread (*) 8.1% 8.5% Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization (*) 3.3% 3.0%

(*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

Interest expense excluding mark-to-market of interest rate caps of $15.9 million was $318.3 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $290.9 million for the same period in 2018. Our average cost of debt was 4.2% for the first quarter of 2019, compared with 4.0% for the same period in 2018.

Selling, General and Administrative Expenses Three months ended March 31, % increase/ 2019 2018 (decrease) (U.S. Dollars in millions) Selling, general and administrative expenses $49.5 $54.1 (9 Share-based compensation expenses 17.4 31.7 (45 Total selling, general and administrative expenses $66.9 $85.8 (22

Selling, general and administrative expenses were $66.9 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $85.8 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in share-based compensation and other compensation-related expenses.

Other Expenses

Leasing expenses were $91.7 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared with $132.5 million for the same period in 2018. The decrease was primarily due to a decrease in maintenance rights expense as a result of the lower maintenance rights asset balance as well as a decrease in other leasing expenses recognized as a result of lease terminations. Asset impairment charges were $5.0 million for the first quarter of 2019, compared to $2.1 million recorded for the same period in 2018. Asset impairment charges recorded in the first quarter of 2019 related to sales transactions and was more than offset by maintenance revenue.

Effective Tax Rate

Our effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2019 was 13.0%, the same as for the first quarter of 2018. The effective tax rate for the full year 2018 was 12.5%. The effective tax rate is impacted by the source and amount of earnings among our different tax jurisdictions.

Book Value Per Share March 31, 2019 March 31, 2018 (U.S. Dollars in millions,

except share and per share data) Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity $8,906.2 $8,592.6 Ordinary shares outstanding 139,597,805 147,156,242 Unvested restricted stock (2,418,788 (2,991,371 Ordinary shares outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) 137,179,017 144,164,871 Book value per ordinary share outstanding (excl. unvested restricted stock) $64.92 $59.60

Financial Position March 31, 2019 December 31,

2018 % increase/

(decrease) over

December 31, 2018 (U.S. Dollars in millions, except debt/equity ratio) Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash $2,574.2 $1,415.0 82% Total lease assets (*) 37,662.8 37,244.6 1% Total assets 44,717.0 43,208.9 3% Debt 30,759.2 29,507.6 4% Total liabilities 35,747.2 34,328.3 4% Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,906.2 8,828.0 1% Total equity 8,969.8 8,880.6 1% (*) Refer to "Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release" for details relating to these non-GAAP measures

As of March 31, 2019, AerCap's portfolio consisted of 1,400 aircraft that were owned, on order or managed. The average age of our owned fleet as of March 31, 2019 was 6.2 years and the average remaining contracted lease term was 7.4 years.

Notes Regarding Financial Information Presented in This Press Release

The financial information presented in this press release is not audited.

Due to rounding, numbers presented throughout this document may not add up precisely to the totals provided and percentages may not precisely reflect the absolute figures.

The following are definitions of non-GAAP measures used in this press release. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of our operational performance.

Adjusted debt/equity ratio

This measure is the ratio obtained by dividing adjusted debt by adjusted equity.

Adjusted debt means consolidated total debt less cash and cash equivalents, and less a 50% equity credit with respect to certain long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted equity means total equity, plus the 50% equity credit relating to the long-term subordinated debt.

Adjusted debt and adjusted equity are adjusted by the 50% equity credit to reflect the equity nature of those financing arrangements and to provide information that is consistent with definitions under certain of our debt covenants. We believe this measure may further assist investors in their understanding of our capital structure and leverage.

March 31, 2019 (U.S. Dollars in millions,

except debt/equity ratio) Debt $30,759 Adjusted for: Cash and cash equivalents (2,348) 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt (750) Adjusted debt $27,661 Equity $8,970 Adjusted for: 50% credit for long-term subordinated debt 750 Adjusted equity $9,720 Adjusted debt/equity ratio 2.8 to 1

Net interest margin, annualized net spread and annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization

Net interest margin is calculated as the difference between basic lease rents and interest expense, excluding the impact of the mark-to-market of interest rate caps. Annualized net spread is net interest margin expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. Annualized net spread less depreciation and amortization is net interest margin less depreciation and amortization, including maintenance rights expense, expressed as a percentage of average lease assets. We believe these measures may further assist investors in their understanding of the changes and trends related to the earnings of our leasing activities. These measures reflect the impact from changes in the number of aircraft leased, lease rates and utilization rates, as well as the impact from changes in the amount of debt and interest rates.

Lease assets

Lease assets include flight equipment held for operating leases, flight equipment held for sale, net investment in finance and sales-type leases and maintenance rights assets.

About AerCap

AerCap is the global leader in aircraft leasing with, as of March 31, 2019, 1,400 owned, managed or on order aircraft in its portfolio. AerCap has one of the most attractive order books in the industry. AerCap serves approximately 200 customers in approximately 80 countries with comprehensive fleet solutions. AerCap is listed on the New York Stock Exchange (AER) and has its headquarters in Dublin with offices in Shannon, Los Angeles, Singapore, Amsterdam, Shanghai, Abu Dhabi, Seattle and Toulouse.

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Balance Sheets (U.S. Dollars in thousands) March 31, 2019 December 31, 2018 Assets Cash and cash equivalents $2,348,132 $1,204,018 Restricted cash 226,099 211,017 Trade receivables 94,174 40,379 Flight equipment held for operating leases, net 35,082,698 35,052,335 Maintenance rights and lease premium, net 1,058,090 1,113,190 Flight equipment held for sale 633,558 184,129 Net investment in finance and sales-type leases 994,154 1,003,286 Prepayments on flight equipment 2,984,323 3,024,520 Other intangibles, net 323,276 328,570 Deferred income tax assets 142,918 138,281 Other assets 829,532 909,190 Total Assets $44,716,954 $43,208,915 Liabilities and Equity Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities $1,103,283 $1,009,945 Accrued maintenance liability 2,261,049 2,237,494 Lessee deposit liability 781,586 768,677 Debt 30,759,154 29,507,587 Deferred income tax liabilities 842,101 804,598 Total liabilities 35,747,173 34,328,301 Ordinary share capital €0.01 par value, 350,000,000 ordinary shares authorized as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018; 151,847,345 and 151,847,345 ordinary shares issued and 139,597,805 and 142,674,664 ordinary shares outstanding (including 2,418,788 and 2,429,442 unvested restricted stock) as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively 1,866 1,866 Additional paid-in capital 2,728,071 2,712,417 Treasury shares, at cost 12,249,540 and 9,172,681 ordinary shares as of March 31, 2019 and December 31, 2018, respectively) (611,601 (476,085 Accumulated other comprehensive loss (37,470 (1,824 Accumulated retained earnings 6,825,312 6,591,674 Total AerCap Holdings N.V. shareholders' equity 8,906,178 8,828,048 Non-controlling interest 63,603 52,566 Total Equity 8,969,781 8,880,614 Total Liabilities and Equity $44,716,954 $43,208,915

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Income Statements (U.S. Dollars in thousands, except share and per share data) Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Revenues and other income Lease revenue: Basic lease rents $1,075,282 $1,032,875 Maintenance rents and other receipts 86,811 87,419 Net gain on sale of assets 21,541 89,300 Other income 21,393 9,532 Total Revenues and other income 1,205,027 1,219,126 Expenses Depreciation and amortization 425,849 422,713 Asset impairment 5,031 2,108 Interest expense 334,179 274,449 Leasing expenses 91,721 132,468 Selling, general and administrative expenses 66,873 85,782 Total Expenses 923,653 917,520 Income before income taxes and income of investments accounted for under the equity method 281,374 301,606 Provision for income taxes (36,579 (39,228 Equity in net earnings of investments accounted for under the equity method 2,102 3,341 Net income $246,897 $265,719 Net income attributable to non-controlling interest (12,711 (320 Net income attributable to AerCap Holdings N.V. $234,186 $265,399 Basic earnings per share $1.70 $1.80 Diluted earnings per share $1.68 $1.72 Weighted average shares outstanding basic 138,153,456 147,194,589 Weighted average shares outstanding diluted 139,618,644 154,146,803

AerCap Holdings N.V. Unaudited Consolidated Statements of Cash Flows (U.S. Dollars in thousands) Three months ended March 31, 2019 2018 Net income $246,897 $265,719 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided by operating activities: Depreciation and amortization 425,849 422,713 Asset impairment 5,031 2,108 Amortization of debt issuance costs, debt discount and lease premium 19,033 23,503 Amortization of fair value adjustment on debt (27,060 (41,100 Accretion of fair value adjustment on deposits and maintenance liabilities 4,309 5,413 Maintenance rights write-off 52,357 100,827 Maintenance liability release to income (46,285 (42,230 Net gain on sale of assets (21,541 (89,300 Deferred income taxes 37,769 39,772 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 19,890 Other 51,770 23,306 Changes in operating assets and liabilities: Trade receivables (55,039 (15,944 Other assets (10,172 563 Accounts payable, accrued expenses and other liabilities 42,892 42,618 Net cash provided by operating activities 745,700 737,968 Purchase of flight equipment (815,274 (447,998 Proceeds from sale or disposal of assets 312,431 598,195 Prepayments on flight equipment (280,335 (681,616 Collections of finance and sales-type leases 21,031 Other (11 (12,514 Net cash used in investing activities (783,189 (522,902 Issuance of debt 1,816,306 1,594,823 Repayment of debt (537,246 (1,084,956 Debt issuance costs paid (13,863 (26,043 Maintenance payments received 174,390 181,937 Maintenance payments returned (108,437 (149,100 Security deposits received 86,860 42,096 Security deposits returned (78,270 (29,878 Dividend paid to non-controlling interest holders (1,674 (2,700 Repurchase of shares and tax withholdings on share-based compensation (140,978 (313,371 Net cash provided by financing activities 1,197,088 212,808 Net increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash 1,159,599 427,874 Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (403 131 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at beginning of period 1,415,035 2,024,125 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash at end of period $2,574,231 $2,452,130

