IO Biotech to Participate in Panel Discussion at 30th Annual Cancer Progress Conference in New York

COPENHAGEN, Denmark, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- IO Biotech's CEO, Mai-Britt Zocca, Ph.D., will participate in a panel discussion entitled, "IO Session I: Combination Failures & Futures: Much Ado About What?" at the 30th Annual Cancer Progress Conference in New York City on May 7-8, 2019.

IO Biotech will participate in the discussion together with senior executives from GlaxoSmithKline, Cancer Research Institute, Parker Institute For Cancer Immunotherapy, Agenus, and KAPital Consulting. The discussion will be moderated by Jeffrey M. Bockman, PhD, Executive Vice President, Head of Oncology Practice, Cello Health BioConsulting.

The discussion is to take place on Tuesday, May 7, 2019 from 3:15 to 4:30 PM at Convene at 32 Old Slip, New York. More information is available at www.cancerprogressbydh.com.

About T-win Technology Platform

IO Biotech's proprietary T-win technology platform enables identification of compounds with dual mechanism of action targeting and directly killing immunosuppressive cells and tumor cells while indirectly activating other T-effectors, leading to strong anti-tumor responses.

About IO Biotech

IO Biotech is a clinical stage biotech company developing disruptive immune therapies for the treatment of cancer. The pipeline of first-in-class immune modulating anti-cancer therapies is developed by a unique technology platform, T-Win, enabling the activation of T cells that are specific for immune-suppressive molecules. IO Biotech has a proven track record of progressing preclinical and clinical compounds. The two lead compounds targeting IDO and PD-L1 are in clinical development and several pipeline compounds are in pre-clinical phase. For further information, please visit www.iobiotech.com.

Contacts

Mai-Britt Zocca, PhD, CEO and founder of IO Biotech

E-mail: mz@iobiotech.com