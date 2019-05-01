uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 01, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in May:



2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, May 4 - 10, Philadelphia, PA.

uniQure will deliver multiple data presentations at the meeting covering the Company's advancements for its gene therapy candidates in Huntington's disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3.



Canaccord Genuity Gene Therapy Manufacturing Summit, May 9, Boston, MA.

Scott McMillan (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-scott-mcmillan.php), chief operating officer at uniQure, will be presenting on Thursday May 9 th at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the AAV Manufacturing panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. ET.



Hemostasis & Thrombosis Research Society 2019 Scientific Symposium, May 9 - 11, New Orleans, LA.

Adam Giermasz, M.D., Ph.D., investigator of the trial at UC Davis, CA, will present 26 weeks of follow-up data on the three patients in the AMT-061 Phase 2b study.



Title: A Single Infusion of AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX) is Safe and Effective in Adults

with Hemophilia B: Interim Results from Dose-Confirmation Phase 2b Trial (#44) Session: Poster Session 1 Date & Time: Friday, May 10, 4:45 - 5:55 p.m. CT Location: St. Charles Ballroom



Italian Association of Huntington's Disease Roma 2019 Meeting, May 18, Rome, Italy.

Astrid Valles-Sanchez, senior scientist at uniQure will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington's disease" on Saturday, May 18 th at 10:30 a.m. CET.



About uniQure

uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other severe genetic diseases.

