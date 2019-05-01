sprite-preloader
uniQure Inc.: uniQure to Participate in Multiple Upcoming Industry Conferences

LEXINGTON, Mass. and AMSTERDAM, the Netherlands, May 01, 2019(NASDAQ: QURE), a leading gene therapy company advancing transformative therapies for patients with severe medical needs, today announced that it will participate in the following upcoming conferences in May:

  • 2019 American Academy of Neurology (AAN) Annual Meeting, May 4 - 10, Philadelphia, PA.
    • uniQure will deliver multiple data presentations at the meeting covering the Company's advancements for its gene therapy candidates in Huntington's disease and Spinocerebellar Ataxia Type 3.
  • Canaccord Genuity Gene Therapy Manufacturing Summit, May 9, Boston, MA.
    • Scott McMillan (http://uniqure.com/about/about-management-team-scott-mcmillan.php), chief operating officer at uniQure, will be presenting on Thursday May 9th at 10:00 a.m. ET, followed by the AAV Manufacturing panel discussion at 10:30 a.m. ET.
  • Hemostasis & Thrombosis Research Society 2019 Scientific Symposium, May 9 - 11, New Orleans, LA.
    • Adam Giermasz, M.D., Ph.D., investigator of the trial at UC Davis, CA, will present 26 weeks of follow-up data on the three patients in the AMT-061 Phase 2b study.
Title:A Single Infusion of AMT-061 (AAV5-Padua hFIX) is Safe and Effective in Adults
with Hemophilia B: Interim Results from Dose-Confirmation Phase 2b Trial (#44)
Session:Poster Session 1
Date & Time:Friday, May 10, 4:45 - 5:55 p.m. CT
Location:St. Charles Ballroom


  • Italian Association of Huntington's Disease Roma 2019 Meeting, May 18, Rome, Italy.
    • Astrid Valles-Sanchez, senior scientist at uniQure will be presenting "Development of a microRNA-based gene therapy for Huntington's disease" on Saturday, May 18th at 10:30 a.m. CET.

About uniQure
uniQure is delivering on the promise of gene therapy - single treatments with potentially curative results. We are leveraging our modular and validated technology platform to rapidly advance a pipeline of proprietary and partnered gene therapies to treat patients with hemophilia, Huntington's disease and other severe genetic diseases. www.uniQure.com

uniQure Contacts

For Investors:

Maria E. Cantor
Direct: 339-970-7536

Eva M. Mulder
Direct: +31 20 240 6103

For Media:

Tom Malone
Direct: 339-970-7558


© 2019 GlobeNewswire (Europe)