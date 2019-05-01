Net Asset Values for

investment trust companies

managed by Invesco Fund Managers Limited

The Edinburgh Investment Trust Plc (EDIN)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 699.03p

INCLUDING current year revenue 719.11p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 689.17p

INCLUDING current year revenue 709.25p

LEI: 549300HV0VXCRONER808

Invesco Perpetual UK Smaller Companies Investment Trust plc (IPU)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 546.72p

INCLUDING current year revenue 549.28p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300K1D1P23R8U4U50

Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.58p

INCLUDING current year revenue 383.77p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.02p

INCLUDING current year revenue 379.21p

LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16

Invesco Income Growth Trust plc (IVI)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 313.97p

INCLUDING current year revenue 320.55p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300DI4285Q8ZFO135

Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1903.26p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1933.22p

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1859.10p

INCLUDING current year revenue 1889.06p

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563

Invesco Asia Trust plc (IAT)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 319.92p

INCLUDING current year revenue 322.67p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300YM9USHRKIET173

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Global Equity Income class Ordinary shares (IVPG)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 205.49p

INCLUDING current year revenue 205.54p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

UK Equity class Ordinary shares (IVPU)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 178.28p

INCLUDING current year revenue 178.30p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Managed Liquidity class Ordinary shares (IVPM)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 104.15p

INCLUDING current year revenue 104.71p

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596

Invesco Perpetual Select Trust plc

Balanced Risk Allocation class Ordinary shares (IVPB)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 141.62p

INCLUDING current year revenue 142.03p

The fair value of debt is not materially different from the carrying value.

LEI: 549300JZQ39WJPD7U596