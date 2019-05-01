City Merchants High Yield Trust Limited (CMHY)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 185.35p

INCLUDING current year revenue 185.88p

LEI: 549300JLX6ELWUZXCX14

---

Invesco Enhanced Income Limited (IPE)

As at close of business on 30-April-2019

NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par & Fair Value

EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 71.86p

INCLUDING current year revenue 72.05p

Amount of borrowings outstanding under repo contracts: GBP24.93m

Borrowing Level: 19%

LEI: S0VPNHMIZ40I9QSUB528