Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Size Worth $4.21 Billion by 2025: Grand View Research, Inc.

SAN FRANCISCO, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- The global vaginitis therapeutics market size is expected to reach USD 4.21 billion by 2025, according to a new report by Grand View Research, Inc. It is estimated to expand at a CAGR of 8.4% during the forecast period. Supportive initiatives by government and non-government agencies to increase awareness level among women is driving the demand for vaginitis drugs. Increased consumption of alcohol is also estimated to fuel the adoption of these drugs. Around 5.3 million women in the U.S. are at risk related to health and general well-being.

Key suggestions from the report:

Anti-bacterial segment led the market in 2017 owing to the availability of a wide product range and higher number of cases of bacterial vaginosis disease

Hormone is expected to witness lucrative growth with a CAGR of 9.1% over the forecast period due to the presence of pipeline products and rising adoption of products

Prescription type held the largest market share in 2017, in terms of revenue. The segment was valued at USD 1.14 billion owing to the higher efficacy and safety of prescribed drugs and availability of a wide range of drugs for severe and recurring vaginitis

Over the counter is expected to be the fastest-growing type in the coming years with a CAGR of 8.7% due to increasing number of FDA approvals for the treatment of mild vaginitis

North America is estimated to be the largest regional market. It was the dominant region in 2017, in terms of revenue, owing to of high-quality healthcare services and increasing cases of vaginitis

Asia Pacific is expected to be the fastest-growing region registering a lucrative CAGR over the forecast period. This growth is attributed to favorable government initiatives and rising disposable income along with the presence of a large target population base.

Key players in the vaginitis therapeutics market are Pfizer, Inc.; Merck & Co.; Novartis AG; Bayer AG; Lupin Pharmaceuticals, Inc.; Symbiomix Therapeutics, Inc.; and Mission Pharmacal Company

Most of these companies focus on strategic initiatives, such as collaborations, M&A, and product portfolio expansion. For instance, in October 2017 , Lupin Pharmaceuticals acquired Symbiomix Therapeutics to expand its product portfolio.

Read 75 page research report with TOC on "Vaginitis Therapeutics Market Size, Share, & Trends Analysis Report By Product (Anti-fungal, Hormone, Anti-bacterial), By Type (OTC, Prescription), By Region (APAC, MEA, North America), And Segment Forecasts, 2018 - 2025" at: https://www.grandviewresearch.com/industry-analysis/vaginitis-therapeutics-market

Furthermore, rising R&D activities for vaginitis therapeutics is anticipated to accelerate the market growth. National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases (NIAID)-funded research has discovered various important data about yeast generative behavior, which could result in new way of treatment for yeast infections. In addition, introduction of new drugs by key companies is expected to propel the market growth. For instance, in September 2017, Symbiomix Therapeutics received FDA approval for Solosec (secnidazole) for the treatment of bacterial vaginosis.

Grand View Research has segmented the global vaginitis therapeutics market on the basis of product, type, and region:

Vaginitis Therapeutics Product Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Anti-fungal



Anti-bacterial



Hormone

Vaginitis Therapeutics Type Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

Over-The-Counter (OTC)



Prescription (Rx)

Vaginitis Therapeutics Regional Outlook (Revenue, USD Million, 2014 - 2025)

North America



U.S.





Canada



Europe



Germany





U.K.



Asia Pacific



Japan





China



Latin America



Brazil





Mexico



MEA



South Africa

