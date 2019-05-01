

ATLANTA (dpa-AFX) - Southern Co. (SO) revealed earnings for its first quarter that rose from last year.



The company's earnings came in at $2.08 billion, or $2.01 per share. This compares with $938 million, or $0.93 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Southern Co. reported adjusted earnings of $730 million or $0.70 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.72 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 15.1% to $5.41 billion from $6.37 billion last year.



Southern Co. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $730 Mln. vs. $893 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.70 vs. $0.88 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.72 -Revenue (Q1): $5.41 Bln vs. $6.37 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX