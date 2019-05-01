Perpetual Income & Growth Investment Trust plc (PLI) As at close of business on 30-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 376.58p INCLUDING current year revenue 383.77p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 372.02p INCLUDING current year revenue 379.21p LEI: 549300UIWJ7E60WUQZ16 ---