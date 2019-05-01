Keystone Investment Trust Plc (KIT) As at close of business on 30-April-2019 NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Par EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1903.26p INCLUDING current year revenue 1933.22p NAV per Ordinary share (unaudited) with Debt at Fair Value EXCLUDING undistributed current year revenue 1859.10p INCLUDING current year revenue 1889.06p The NAV includes a provision for any performance fee applicable. LEI: 5493002H3JXLXLIGC563 ---