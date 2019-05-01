

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, electric utility NiSource Inc. (NI) said Wednesday it is well-positioned to deliver on our commitments for 2019 and continues to project adjusted net operating earnings for fiscal 2019 in the range of $1.27 to $1.33 per share.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $1.31 per share for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Further, the company expects to make 2019 capital investments of $1.6 to $1.7 billion and grow its net operating earnings per share and dividend by 5 to 7 percent each year through 2022. It also expects to make capital investments of $1.6 to $2.0 billion annually from 2020 through 2022.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX