

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - CME Group, Inc. (CME) reported earnings for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's profit totaled $496.9 million, or $1.39 per share. This compares with $598.8 million, or $1.76 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, CME Group, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $579.2 million or $1.62 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $1.60 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 6.3% to $1.18 billion from $1.11 billion last year.



CME Group, Inc. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $579.2 Mln. vs. $633.5 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $1.62 vs. $1.86 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $1.60 -Revenue (Q1): $1.18 Bln vs. $1.11 Bln last year.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX