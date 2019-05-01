

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Yum! Brands Inc. (YUM) revealed earnings for first quarter that dropped from the same period last year.



The company's profit totaled $262 million, or $0.83 per share. This compares with $433 million, or $1.27 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.81 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 8.8% to $1.25 billion from $1.37 billion last year.



Yum! Brands Inc. earnings at a glance:



-EPS (Q1): $0.82 vs. $0.90 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.81 -Revenue (Q1): $1.25 Bln vs. $1.37 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Full year EPS guidance: $3.75



