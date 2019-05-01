

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The premier learning companies McGraw-Hill and Cengage have reached an agreement to combine in an all-stock merger on equal terms. Headquartered in Boston, Cengage offer valuable options at affordable price points for higher education. The combined company, McGraw Hill, will be led by Michael Hansen, currently CEO of Cengage. The combination is anticipated to close by early 2020.



Michael Hansen, CEO of Cengage, said: 'The combined company will have robust financial strength to invest in next-generation products, technology and services.'



Cengage recently launched subscription service for U.S. college students, Cengage Unlimited, which offers unlimited access to more than 22,000 eBooks, online homework access codes and study guides.



