

ROSELAND (dpa-AFX) - While reporting its third-quarter financial results on Wednesday, Automatic Data Processing Inc. (ADP) raised its fiscal 2019 earnings per share growth outlook to a range of 22 percent to 23 percent, compared to the prior outlook of 20 percent to 22 percent.



The company also raised its outlook for full-year adjusted earnings per share to a range of 19 percent to 20 percent, compared to the prior outlook of 17 percent to 19 percent.



ADP forecast revenue growth for the year of 6 percent to 7 percent, at the lower end of the range.



