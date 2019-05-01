New Generation of Success Empowered into a Career in the Media Industry at London Event

LONDON, May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Generation Success is hosting an event on Wednesday 1st May at the BBC's New Broadcasting House to support the next generation of talent to gain valuable insights about a career in the media industry.

Meet with professionals who work across: BBC Sounds, Commissioning, Radio 1, 1Xtra & Asian Network and find out what it takes to work for one of the biggest broadcasters in the UK, hear about their journey into Media and get advice and guidance from their Talent Executives and resourcing managers so you can advance understanding of the broadcasting sector.

Our aim is to engage, inspire and connect a wealth of diverse talent with key figures in the broadcasting industry, as well as raise awareness of what it's like to work in business areas such as Commissioning and Radio and Education. There will be two key elements to the event:

Round-table speed mentoring - 60 minutes

An opportunity to speak directly with media and broadcasting professionals and have your questions answered, whilst gaining key tips and insights to help progress your career.

Key note speakers and Panel discussion

Join leading experts , find out what they have to offer, their vision for the future, which will help you understand how your talents, skills and passion can be capitalised.

Spaces are limited for this special event and those interested in a career in the creative sector and radio are encouraged to register today via the Generation Success website https://www.generation-success.com/our-events



Generation Success are looking for companies to join them in creating a generation of success by offering mentoring, internships and work experience opportunities to people from diverse backgrounds to get in touch by email James@generation-success.com

Generation Success is a not-for-profit organisation dedicated towards ensuring that people 16+ from less privileged backgrounds are granted equality in the recruitment process.

