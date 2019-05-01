

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, media and marketing solutions company Gannett Co., Inc. (GCI) on Wednesday reiterated its full-year 2019 guidance for consolidated revenue and adjusted EBITDA.



For fiscal 2019, the company reiterated its consolidated revenue outlook between $2.74 billion and $2.81 billion.



On average, 4 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report revenues of $2.76 billion for the year.



The company also continues to project consolidated adjusted EBITDA for the full year in the range of $285 million to $295 million, including roughly $8 million of one-time costs associated with the CEO transition.



