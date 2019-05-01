

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Chimera Investment Corp. (CIM) revealed a profit for first quarter that dropped from last year.



The company's bottom line totaled $100.76 million, or $0.54 per share. This compares with $229.61 million, or $1.22 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Excluding items, Chimera Investment Corp. reported adjusted earnings of $106.13 million or $0.57 per share for the period.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.58 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



Chimera Investment Corp. earnings at a glance:



-Earnings (Q1): $106.13 Mln. vs. $108.79 Mln. last year. -EPS (Q1): $0.57 vs. $0.58 last year. -Analysts Estimate: $0.58



