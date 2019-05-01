Extends 4mm2TM reed relay range; suits high speed test systems

Pickering Electronics, the reed relay company which has pioneered miniaturization and high performance for over 50 years, has added a new 10W-rated reed relay to its successful 4mm2TM product family which features devices that occupy a PCB footprint of only 4mm x 4mm, facilitating the highest packing density currently available. Series 122 relays measure 12.5mm in height and are rated with a switching current of 0.5A at 10W. 3V and 5V coils are available.

Fast operate and release times, typically 150 µs or less, make Series 122 relays ideal for high speed test systems such as A.T.E. switching matrices or multiplexers. The 1 Form A (SPST) Normally Open (NO) Energize-to-make devices feature highest-quality, instrumentation-grade sputtered-ruthenium switches and plastic packages with internal mu-metal magnetic screening to avoid the risk of magnetic interaction issues in densely-packed applications. Devices have an insulation resistance of greater than 1012? and are 100%-tested for dynamic contact resistance to guarantee performance.

Comments Graham Dale, technical director at Pickering Electronics: "The Series 120 our first 4mm2TM product was launched with a switching rating of up to 1A at 20W and a height of 15.5mm. Last year, the Series 124 reduced this profile to 9.5mm but with a slightly lower rating of 0.5A at 5W. This new Series 122 device, therefore, fills the gap, providing customers with the flexibility they need to design in a product that exactly matches their requirements."

For ease of servicing/replacement, relays maybe socketed using SMD or through-hole sockets. However, care must be taken to mitigate the risk of affecting contact resistance integrity.

About Pickering Electronics

Pickering Electronics was formed over 50 years ago to design and manufacture high quality reed relays for use in high-end Instrumentation, Automatic Test Equipment and Semiconductor Switching. Today, Pickering's Single-in-Line (SIL/SIP) range is by far the most developed in the relay industry with devices 25% the size of many competitors. Pickering manufacture in the UK as well as mainland Europe in the Czech Republic and sell direct or via their agents and distributor network throughout the world.

