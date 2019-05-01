Point Capital Inc: Point Capital Has Entered the Streetwear Market. New Name. New Direction. New Everything.

TEANECK, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / Point Capital, Inc. (OTC PINK: PTCI) (the "Company"), formally a Business Development Company, has completed its transition into a fully operational fashion and apparel company. Recently, the company filed a proxy statement to change its name to Uppercut Brands, Inc. The new name will reflect the Company's new business.

Eric Weisblum, CEO stated "The street wear industry is a multi-billion dollar per year business and we are excited to blaze our path into this rapidly growing market. We are developing the streetwear apparel brand, NFID, which stands for "No Found Identification". The streetwear collection is inspired by music, fashion and captures the social consciousness of popular culture. The brand unapologetically celebrates the freedom of choice and expression. We expect to launch our initial products under the NFID brand during the second quarter while we continue to explore additional synergistic opportunities. We plan on launching our new corporate website shortly. Additionally, we will continue to work on monetizing our legacy investments to provide us with working capital."

Uppercut Brands is focused on establishing proprietary fashion brands as well as engaging in potential acquisitions of streetwear brands.

