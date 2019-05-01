BTU Metals Corp.: Mr. Jean-Marc Lacoste Joins BTU Board of Directors

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / BTU METALS CORP. ('BTU' or the 'Company') (BTU-TSX:V) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Jean-Marc Lacoste to the BTU Board of Directors and Audit Committee.

Mr. Lacoste is currently President, CEO and Director of Monarch Gold, a gold producer with a Measured & Indicated resource in excess of 2.5 million ounces. Monarch Gold is listed under the symbol MQR on the Toronto Stock Exchange.

After earning his bachelor's degree in Economics from McGill University in Montreal, Mr. Lacoste started a career in finance at the Montreal Stock Exchange where he worked for National Bank Financial and, subsequently, Merrill Lynch Canada. In 2000 he left Montreal for Toronto to join Northland Power, a wind power energy corporation, as Vice President of Acquisitions.

He returned to Montreal in 2002 where he joined the boards of a few public and private companies. From 2004 to 2010, he took a major role in Golden Goose Resources Inc. where he became President, CEO and Chairman before joining Monarch Gold.

Mr. Lacoste has an extensive background in mining leadership, operations, finance and capital raising.

BTU CEO, Paul Wood commented, 'We warmly welcome Mr. Lacoste to BTU. His all-around skill-sets and leadership ability will be of substantial assistance as the Company advances its Dixie Halo properties in Red Lake, contiguous with Great Bear Resources, as well as its properties in Galway, Ireland.'

The Company has granted Mr. Lacoste 400,000 options at 11 cents per share in support of his role as Independent Director and Audit Committee.

Concurrent with the appointment of Mr. Lacoste, the Company announces the resignation of Ms. Twila Jensen. Ms. Jensen has served on the BTU Board for the past three years. The Company very much appreciates Ms. Jensen's contribution over the past years during which time the Company sourced its qualifying transaction and since grew its portfolio to include its Red Lake properties. The Board wishes Ms. Jensen every success with her future endeavours.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

'Paul Wood'

Paul Wood, CEO, Director

pwood@btumetals.com

FOR FURTHER INFORMATION, PLEASE CONTACT:

Telephone: 1-604-683-3995

Toll Free: 1-888-945-4770

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENTS: This news release contains forward-looking statements, which relate to future events or future performance and reflect management's current expectations and assumptions. Such forward-looking statements reflect management's current beliefs and are based on assumptions made by and information currently available to the Company. Investors are cautioned that these forward looking statements are neither promises nor guarantees, and are subject to risks and uncertainties that may cause future results to differ materially from those expected. These forward -looking statements are made as of the date hereof and, except as required under applicable securities legislation, the Company does not assume any obligation to update or revise them to reflect new events or circumstances. All of the forward-looking statements made in this press release are qualified by these cautionary statements and by those made in our filings with SEDAR in Canada (available at WWW.SEDAR.COM).

SOURCE: BTU Metals Corp.

View source version on accesswire.com:https://www.accesswire.com/543652/Mr-Jean-Marc-Lacoste-Joins-BTU-Board-of-Directors