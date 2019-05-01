

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Fannie Mae (FNMA.OB) reported that its net income attributable to common stockholders for the first-quarter dropped to $39 million or $0.01 per share from $3.32 billion or $0.56 per share last year. Net income was $2.40 billion, down from $4.26 billion in the prior year.



Net interest income also declined to $4.73 billion from $5.23 billion in the previous year. Non-interest loss was $471 million, compared to non-interest income of $1.62 billion last year.



Fannie Mae expects to pay a $2.4 billion dividend to Treasury by June 30, 2019.



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX