The company's bottom line came in at $124.2 million, or $1.12 per share. This compares with $106.6 million, or $0.82 per share, in last year's first quarter.



Analysts had expected the company to earn $0.29 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter fell 14.4% to $1.25 billion from $1.46 billion last year.



Peabody Energy Corp earnings at a glance:



