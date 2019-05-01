

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. market is likely to open higher on Wednesday with investors reacting positively to Apple Inc's quarterly earnings.



Apple Inc. (AAPL) reported second-quarter net profit of $11.56 billion on $2.46 per share, down from 13.82 billion or $2.73 per share last year. Apple's revenues dropped 5% to $58.02 billion from last year's $61.14 billion. However, the numbers were higher than what the market had expected.



Apple also announced that it will increase its buyback program by $75 billion and reassured investors that the company is making progress in building up alternative revenue streams from services.



Groupon, Inc. (GRPN) Tuesday reported first-quarter net loss of $42.5 million or $0.07 per share, wider than last year's loss of $6.9 million or $0.01 per share.



However, with the latest batch of earnings reports turning out to be mixed, movements are likely to be a bit sluggish during till the Fed's rate decision, due at 2 PM ET.



The market will also be reacting to the ADP employment report for April and data on manufacturing activity in the month of April.



The Federal Reserve's monetary policy and Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference will set the trend for the market during the later part of the session.



The Fed is widely expected to leave interest rates unchanged. The accompanying statement and Fed Chairman Jerome Powell's subsequent press conference are likely to provide direction to the market.



Meanwhile, crude oil futures are down more than 0.6% at $63. 52 a barrel ahead of official weekly inventory data from U.S. Energy Information Administration. On Tuesday, the American Petroleum Institute report showed a surprise increase in U.S. crude stockpiles last week.



On Tuesday, the U.S. President Donald Trump urged the central bank to slash interest rates by about a full percentage point.



Stocks ended mixed on Tuesday as traders looked ahead to the announcement of the Federal Reserve's latest monetary policy decision.



While the Dow and the S&P 500 bounced off their lows and into positive territory, the tech-heavy Nasdaq remained stuck in the red, weighed down by Alphabet (GOOGL)'s weaker than expected revenues. The Nasdaq ended down 0.7%, while the Dow and the S&P 500 ended higher by 0.2% and 0.1%, respectively.



