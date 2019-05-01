

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - While reporting financial results for the first quarter, Atlas Air Worldwide Holdings, Inc. (AAWW) on Wednesday maintained its full-year 2019 guidance for earnings growth and revenues. The company also provided outlook for the second quarter.



For fiscal 2019, the company continues to anticipate adjusted net income to grow by a mid- to upper-single-digit percentage compared with 2018. However, the outlook now includes expected start-up expenses in 2019 associated with the new 737 CMI service, which were not incorporated in the full-year outlook announced in February 2019. The company also still projects full-year revenues to be about $3.0 billion.



On average, analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expect the company to report earnings of $7.62 per share on revenues of $3.00 billion for the year. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items



For the second quarter, the company expects adjusted net income to grow slightly more than a mid-single-digit percentage of its full-year adjusted net income, with revenue of about $710 million.



Earnings in the second quarter will benefit from flying by the incremental aircraft added to the company's fleet during 2018.



Street is looking for earnings of $1.41 per share on revenues of $725.54 million for the quarter.



