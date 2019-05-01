CenturyLink Expands Private Cloud Solutions to Give Customers More Choice

CenturyLink is a sponsor at Dell Technologies World on April 29 - May 2

MONROE, La., May 1, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- In a move that gives customers more choice and hybrid-cloud flexibility, CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE: CTL) announced that CenturyLink Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation is now available on Dell EMC PowerEdge servers, a scalable platform that delivers the flexibility and performance enterprises demand. CenturyLink's comprehensive private cloud offering meets the agile demands of today's digital businesses.

This expansion results in a complete software-defined data center (SDDC) solution based on the Dell Technologies stack - combining Dell EMC PowerEdge servers with the VMware Cloud Foundation software architecture into a fully automated and fully managed service. This offering, which supports numerous infrastructure configuration options, is backed by highly experienced CenturyLink staff, and brings together compute, storage, security and network virtualization into a tightly integrated resource stack.

"As our customers continue on their digital transformation journeys, it is common to find workloads that aren't appropriate for the public cloud, yet still require reliable automation, simple operations, and resilient data protection," said David Shacochis, vice president of Hybrid IT product management, CenturyLink. "With this new capability, we continue to give customers more ways to tap into the power of the software-defined data center while staying connected to a range of hybrid cloud venues through our adaptive, global fiber network."

CenturyLink Private Cloud is available in 31 hosting locations on four continents. Integration of CenturyLink Private Cloud on VMware Cloud Foundation with CenturyLink Cloud Application Manager further enhances support for ongoing monitoring and for business workloads.

CenturyLink is a Bronze Sponsor at Dell Technologies World.

CenturyLink's robust fiber network connecting more than 2,200 public and private data centers and over 150,000 on-net enterprise buildings enables hybrid cloud solutions with a range of service providers across the globe.

CenturyLink runs one of the world's largest VMware clouds, with more than 100,000 virtual machines under management for enterprise and government clients that deliver critical applications over CenturyLink's robust and secure global network.

CenturyLink (NYSE: CTL) is the second largest U.S. communications provider to global enterprise customers. With customers in more than 60 countries and an intense focus on the customer experience, CenturyLink strives to be the world's best networking company by solving customers' increased demand for reliable and secure connections. The company also serves as its customers' trusted partner, helping them manage increased network and IT complexity and providing managed network and cyber security solutions that help protect their business.

