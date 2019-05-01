VertiGIS Ltd., a new company launched today and backed by Battery Ventures, brings together the capabilities of four leading geographic-information systems (GIS) companies whose proprietary technology helps small and large customers better harness the power of GIS and location intelligence.

VertiGIS, focused on vertical GIS applications for customers across a range of geographies and industries, will leverage technology from Esri, the global leader in location intelligence, whose ArcGIS platform is the world's most powerful mapping and spatial analytics software. VertiGIS has over 400 employees across offices in six countries and serves more than 1,600 customers.

VertiGIS is the result of the merger of four companies: AED-SICAD, with offices across Germany; Latitude Geographics, based in Victoria, Canada; Dynamic Design Group, with its key offices in Austria, Switzerland and Australia; and Geocom Group, with its main offices in Switzerland and Germany.

"It's exciting for us to reach this milestone and see VertiGIS come to life," said Jon Brooks, VertiGIS CEO. "We've assembled a first-class team that has been recognized for helping solve unique business challenges for decades; by coming together in this way we will be able to provide better service to an even wider range of customers, geographies, and industries."

Brooks' team is recognized in another way: Three of the initial VertiGIS companies are also part of an elite group of Platinum Partners with Esri.

"VertiGIS' clear vision for leveraging Esri technology and partners to provide compelling industry solutions is directly aligned with our overall mission," added Robert Laudati, Esri's Director of Global Partners Alliances. "Moreover, we are encouraged by VertiGIS' ongoing commitment to our shared customers' success and look forward to continuing to support their business as it grows."

VertiGIS currently features Geocortex, UT for ArcGIS, 3A for ArcGIS, ConnectMaster, and GEONIS products and solutions, which range from utility-, land management-, and telecommunications-specific frameworks and offerings to suites of tools and capabilities for developing targeted mobile and web mapping applications.

"As VertiGIS grows we will be looking to add new products and services to the group; in the immediate term, however, our focus will continue to be on serving our customers, and exploring the opportunities and efficiencies we can bring to them as part of our new organization," Brooks explained.

About VertiGIS:

VertiGIS offers a collection of leading software and solutions to help organizations around the world benefit from the power of GIS. Offerings across industries, products designed to meet the unique needs of jurisdictions, and framework-based tools to help build geospatial information applications by enhancing Esri's ArcGIS are just a few of the ways VertiGIS helps professionals get real work done using location intelligence. AED-SICAD, Geocortex, Dynamic Design, and Geocom are all part of the VertiGIS brand. Follow on Twitter (@VertiGIS) and learn more at www.vertigis.com.

About Battery Ventures:

Battery strives to invest in cutting-edge, category-defining businesses in markets including software and services, web infrastructure, consumer internet, mobile and industrial technologies. Founded in 1983, the firm backs companies at stages ranging from seed to private equity and invests globally from offices in Boston, the San Francisco Bay Area, London, Israel and New York. Further information on Twitter (@BatteryVentures) and at www.battery.com.

About Esri

Esri, the global market leader in geographic information system (GIS) software, location intelligence, and mapping, offers Esri Geospatial Cloud, the most powerful geospatial cloud available. Since 1969, Esri has helped customers unlock the full potential of data to improve operational and business results. Today, Esri software is deployed in more than 350,000 organizations including the world's largest cities, most national governments, 75 percent of Fortune 500 companies, and more than 7,000 colleges and universities. With its pioneering commitment to geospatial information technology, Esri engineers the most advanced solutions for digital transformation, the Internet of Things (IoT), and advanced analytics. Visit us at esri.com.

