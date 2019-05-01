LifeApps Brands, Inc.: LifeApps Announces Name Change To LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

WILTON MANORS, FL / ACCESSWIRE / May 1, 2019 / LifeApps Brands, Inc., a publicly traded company which intends to deliver financial and marketing platforms specific to the LGBTQ community, announced the company name change to LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc., effective April 25, 2019.

The LGBTQ movement has made many definitive steps forward in advancing the freedom, rights and equality which are paramount to the fundamental right of individual liberty which our Bill of Rights guarantees to every American citizen.

In pursuit of rights for equality, however, we have had to endure many struggles, setbacks and opposition from those who feel the LGBTQ community should be treated or classified as lower-class citizens based solely on its sexual orientation. Now, more than at any other time in history, the LGBTQ community has the most significant contingency of love and loyal supporters from fellow Americans. Comprised of family, friends, co-workers, classmates, alumni and teammates, over the past five years, a wide range of American businesses have even joined them. From Fortune 1,000 corporations to the small individually-owned enterprise, the American business community is standing alongside the LGBTQ community in its pursuit of equality!

The Loyalty of all these groups combined with our LGBTQ community will form a hugely influential contingency for change and will help to empower us in protecting our right as Americans to love who we love. We have made it easy for those who align and support these rights to be recognized for their Loyalty. In doing so, we have attributed the 'L' as a symbol of acknowledgment and appreciation.

We welcome our entire LGBTQ community and all its Loyal supporters to help us shape and define our role in contributing to the pursuit of equality for all citizens.

SOURCE: LGBTQ Loyalty Holdings, Inc.

