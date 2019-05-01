Large scientific program will reinforce the ongoing clinical and patient benefits of its robust portfolio

Highlights include new product launches in phacoemulsification, visualization for the Cataract Refractive Suite and innovations in intraoperative aberrometry and AT-IOLs

Onsite events for surgeons demonstrate Alcon's continued commitment to world-class training, education

Alcon, the global leader in eye care dedicated to helping people see brilliantly, will feature new clinical data along with innovative product designs and technology for the Cataract Refractive Suiteduring the American Society of Cataract and Refractive Surgery (ASCRS) 2019 annual meeting, taking place May 3-7 in San Diego, CA. The company which recently became an independent, publicly-traded entity will be included in 170 scientific abstracts at the meeting, underscoring its efforts to support surgeons with the most complete line of ophthalmic surgical devices.

"It's an exciting time at Alcon. We are the largest independent eye care device company in the world, with a powerful plan for innovation and growth, fueled in part by the data and technology we will be showcasing at ASCRS this year," said Sergio Duplan, Region President, North America, Alcon. "This meeting offers another opportunity to demonstrate our focus in delivering advancements in areas we know are important to our customers especially personalization, precision and efficiency during surgery to deliver better patient outcomes."

Innovating in Phacoemulsification (Phaco) Technology

In an effort to improve safety, consistency and control during cataract surgery, Alcon will launch the ACTIVE SENTRY Handpiece and INTREPID Hybrid Tip. The ACTIVE SENTRY Handpiece is the first and only phaco handpiece with a built-in fluidics pressure sensor that detects pressure in real time and communicates with the CENTURION Vision System. The INTREPID Hybrid Tip is an update to the popular INTREPID BALANCED Tip, and includes a rounded polymer edge designed to reduce the risk of capsular tears and improve patient safety in the OR.1 Several posters and presentations will highlight the clinical significance of these devices.

Monday, May 6 Paper Presentation: Occlusion Break Surge Volume Reduction with Active Sentry, Presented by Dr. Kevin M. Miller (3:40 3:45 p.m., San Diego Convention Center [SDCC], Upper Level, Room 1B).

Tuesday, May 7 Paper Presentation: Evaluation of the Capsular Safety of a Novel Hybrid Phacoemulsification Tip in a Cadaver Eye Model, Presented by Dr. Caleb L. Shumway, et al. (10:07 10:12 a.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1A).



Changing the Paradigm in Visualization

Alcon will feature two technologies that aim to improve surgeon visualization during cataract surgery.

The new LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscope delivers enhanced visualization during all stages of cataract surgery through unique and personalized LED illumination technology. 2

NGENUITY 3D Visualization System will now be available in the Cataract Refractive Suite to bring unprecedented 3D visualization for the anterior space.3 In addition to offering greater depth of focus during cataract surgery, the system enables a full view of the surgical procedure for the entire OR staff, and enhances training and teaching capabilities for residents and fellows. It also allows the surgeon to operate with a more ergonomic posture during surgery.4

Highlighting Advantages of Intraoperative Aberrometry

The ORA SYSTEM powered by AnalyzOR Technology is the only intraoperative aberrometer to bring precise, real-time tracking of refractive outcomes for continual optimization during surgery. Key data shared at the meeting will examine the results of using intraoperative aberrometry versus pre-operative formulas.

Saturday, May 4 Paper Presentation: Refractive Outcomes Using Intraoperative Aberrometry for Highly Myopic, Highly Hyperopic, and Post-Refractive Eyes, Presented by Dr. Terry Kim, et al. (1:45 - 1:50 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B).

Tuesday, May 7 Paper Presentation: Use of a Refractive Analysis Database for Intraocular Lens Power Optimization in Cataract Surgery, Presented by Dr. Robert J. Cionni et al. (9:00 9:05 a.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B).



Alcon will be hosting a symposium titled Intra-Operative Aberrometry (IOA) In Modern Cataract Refractive Surgery for Current and Future Users Summit for existing or interested ORA SYSTEM technology users; the symposium will focus on ORA intraoperative aberrometry with preoperative formulas. This event will be held on Friday, May 3 from 5:30 7:30 p.m., Marriott Marquis, San Diego Marina, Ballroom 10.

Examining the Benefits of Presbyopia-Correcting IOLs

Alcon's ReSTOR +2.5D ACTIVEFOCUS is the only multifocal toric IOL that delivers uncompromised distance vision and unrivaled stability.5-10 New data will be presented which looks at the satisfaction of patients implanted with a ReSTOR 2.5 and 3.0 add lens combination and the rotational stability with ACTIVEFOCUS Toric IOLs versus TECNIS Toric IOLs*.

Saturday, May 4 Paper Presentation: Patient-Reported Satisfaction and Spectacle Independence Using Mini-monovision with the Multifocal IOLs in Cataract Surgery, Presented by Dr. John A. Hovanesian (2:10 2:15 p.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 7B).

Tuesday, May 7 Paper Presentation : Residual Astigmatism after IOL Placement: An Update in Rotational Trends, Presented by Dr. Brent A. Kramer, et al. (10:32 10:37 a.m., SDCC, Upper Level, Room 1B).



Alcon will also have the following events onsite:

The Focal Point: Teachable Moments in Cataract Surgery from the Alcon Experience Academy, during which world-class surgeons will discuss cataract cases via a wide-screen, high-definition 3D video presentation. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 6:15 7:45 p.m., SDCC, Hall E.

from the Alcon Experience Academy, during which world-class surgeons will discuss cataract cases via a wide-screen, high-definition 3D video presentation. The event will take place on Saturday, May 4 from 6:15 7:45 p.m., SDCC, Hall E. Surgeon to Surgeon gives surgeons who visit the Alcon booth #921 the opportunity to talk one-on-one with other surgeons about some of the most innovative eye care technologies in the industry.

gives surgeons who visit the Alcon booth #921 the opportunity to talk one-on-one with other surgeons about some of the most innovative eye care technologies in the industry. Alcon (ALC): Our Next Chapter lunch event enables attendees to learn more about the new, independent Alcon including a look at how the company plans to shape the future of ophthalmology. This will take place on Sunday, May 5 from 11:30 1:00 PM, SDCC, Hall E.

Visit Alcon booth #921 to learn more and experience hands-on demonstrations of the Alcon cataract and refractive portfolio, including our newest innovations.

All educational content of the ASCRS•ASOA Annual Meeting is planned by its program committee, and ASCRS•ASOA does not endorse, promote, approve, or recommend the use of any products, devices, or services.

About CENTURION Vision

The CENTURIONVision system is indicated for emulsification, separation, irrigation, and aspiration of cataracts, residual cortical material and lens epithelial cells, vitreous aspiration and cutting associated with anterior vitrectomy, bipolar coagulation, and intraocular lens injection. Appropriate use of CENTURION Vision System parameters and accessories is important for successful procedures. Please refer to the ORA SYSTEM Operator's Manual for a complete description of proper use and maintenance, as well as a complete list of contraindications, warnings and precautions.

About LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscope

The LuxOR Revalia Ophthalmic Microscope features unique technologies designed to optimize both anterior and posterior procedures, providing superior visualization1 for every type of ophthalmic surgery. As with all ophthalmic microscopes, exposure during aphakia should be limited to reduce the risk of damage. During aphakia, limit exposure to red reflex light to no more than 7 minutes.

About NGENUITY 3D Visualization System

The NGENUITY 3D Visualization System consists of a 3D stereoscopic, high-definition digital video camera and workstation to provide magnified stereoscopic images of objects during micro-surgery. It acts as an adjunct to the surgical microscope during surgery displaying real-time images or images from recordings. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

About ORA SYSTEM powered by AnalyzOR

The ORA SYSTEM technology utilizes wavefront aberrometry data to measure and analyze the refractive power of the eye (i.e. sphere, cylinder, and axis measurements) to support cataract surgical procedures. Please refer to the User Manual for a complete list of appropriate uses, warnings and precautions.

About ReSTOR +2.5D with ACTIVEFOCUS optical design

The AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Posterior Chamber Intraocular Multifocal IOLs include AcrySof IQ ReSTOR and AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Toric and are intended for primary implantation for the visual correction of aphakia secondary to removal of a cataractous lens in adult patients with and without presbyopia, who desire near, intermediate and distance vision with increased spectacle independence. In addition, the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR Toric IOL is intended to correct pre-existing astigmatism. The lenses are intended to be placed in the capsular bag. Careful preoperative evaluation and sound clinical judgment should be used by the surgeon to decide the risk/benefit ratio before implanting a lens in a patient with any of the conditions described in the Directions for Use labeling for each IOL. Some patients may experience visual disturbances and/or discomfort due to multifocality, especially under dim light conditions. Prior to surgery, physicians should provide prospective patients with a copy of the Patient Information Brochure available from Alcon informing them of possible risks and benefits associated with the AcrySof IQ ReSTOR IOLs.

About Alcon

Alcon helps people see brilliantly. As the global leader in eye care with a heritage spanning more than seven decades, we offer the broadest portfolio of products to enhance sight and improve people's lives. Our Surgical and Vision Care products touch the lives of more than 260 million people in over 140 countries each year living with conditions like cataracts, glaucoma, retinal diseases and refractive errors. Our more than 20,000 associates are enhancing the quality of life through innovative products, partnerships with eye care professionals and programs that advance access to quality eye care. Learn more at www.alcon.com.

